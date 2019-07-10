High Road Capital Partners Acquires Quality Standby Services

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- High Road Capital Partners ( www.highroadcap.com ) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Quality Standby Services (QSS) ( www.qualitystandbyservices.com ). Quality Standby Services will be combined with portfolio companies Storage Battery Systems, LLC (SBS) ( www.sbsbattery.com ) and Nolan Power Group ( www.nolanpower.com ), which High Road previously acquired.

(PRNewsfoto/Storage Battery Systems, LLC)

Based in Marietta, Georgia, Quality Standby Services is a leading provider of standby power service and hardware. Offering a complete line of standby power batteries, chargers, and DC power system components as well as battery system monitoring, testing hardware, uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), converters and inverters from the world's best manufacturers. In addition to its Atlanta-area headquarters, QSS serves customers in Tennessee and Alabama.

"With the acquisition of Quality Standby Services, we further increase our geographic reach and customer base, as well as add new products and expanded services," said Jake Walker, CEO, Storage Battery Systems & Nolan Power Group.

"We're excited to join the SBS and Nolan Power Group team to bring our customers an enhanced product offering and extended service capabilities," said Lesley Varga, P.E., Senior Engineer and Managing Principal. Ms. Varga will continue to lead the day-to-day functions of the legacy QSS business.

High Road Capital Partners

High Road Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on smaller middle market transactions. High Road was formed in 2007 and has raised over $470 million of committed capital since inception. High Road focuses on niche-leading companies with revenues of $10 million to $100 million and EBITDA of $3 million to $10 million. Once acquired, High Road works in partnership with management to take the companies to the next level through a combination of organic growth initiatives and add-on acquisitions. www.highroadcap.com

Quality Standby Services

Formed in 2006, QSS offers the highest quality standby power service and hardware in the industry and we continue to fulfill this commitment. Products and services include a complete line of standby batteries, chargers, and DC power system components as well as battery system monitoring, testing hardware, uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), converters and inverters. www.qualitystandbyservices.com

Nolan Power Group, LLC

Founded in 1979, Nolan Power Group is the Gulf Coast region's premier provider of stationary power reliability solutions. Nolan Power Group sells and services industrial stationary batteries, chargers, uninterrupted backup power systems, and supporting backup power products, and evaluates, engineers, installs, disposes, maintains, repairs, and tests uninterrupted backup power systems. In addition to its Mandeville, Louisiana headquarters, Nolan Power has locations in Dallas and Houston, Texas and Lakeland, Florida. www.nolanpower.com

Storage Battery Systems, LLC

Established in 1915, Storage Battery Systems, LLC provides DC Power Solutions™ for stationary, UPS and forklift/motive power applications. Products and services include LithiumIon, Nickel Cadmium, sealed VRLA (AGM and Gel), wet cell batteries, as well as custom designed power products; chargers, testing and monitoring equipment; storage systems; and skilled technical support. SBS is an ISO-9001 certified manufacturer based in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, with facilities in Greenville, Wisconsin; Carol Stream, Illinois; and Ft. Wayne and Elkhart, Indiana. www.sbsbattery.com

N56 W16665 Ridgewood Drive Menomonee

Falls, WI 53051 www.sbsbattery.com

Media Contact: Michael Quill, (262) 909-5609

SOURCE Storage Battery Systems, LLC

Related Links

https://www.sbsbattery.com

