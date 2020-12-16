High Roller Games Inc. Commemorates Bob Marley's 75th Anniversary

KELOWNA, BC, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Developed in collaboration with the Marley family, High Roller Games (HRG) is proud to announce the release of the First Edition of Bob Marley: The Game of Peace, Love and Unity.

In recognition of Bob Marley and his legacy of humanitarian contributions, HRG celebrates his 75th Anniversary by producing an environmentally friendly board game that brings people together. Players can experience the life of Bob Marley by forming a band and performing at historical concerts while traveling the board on a world tour that spreads Peace, Love and Unity.

"The Marley family supports humanitarian and environmental causes, so we decided that was the only way to go." - Dave Phelps, Game Designer for High Roller Games

Manufactured with FSC Certified materials from sustainably managed forests and recycled materials.

Contains no plastic.

We donate to One Tree Planted to plant trees around the world.

Learn more at OneTreePlanted.org

About Bob Marley

Bob Marley, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, is notable not only as the man who put reggae on the global map but, as a statesman in his native Jamaica, he famously brought together the country's warring factions. Today, Bob Marley remains one of the 20th century's most important and influential entertainment icons. Marley's lifestyle and music continue to inspire new generations as his legacy lives on through his music. In the digital era, he has the second-highest social media following of any posthumous celebrity, with the official Bob Marley Facebook page drawing more than 70 million fans, ranking it among the Top 20 of all Facebook pages and Top 10 among celebrity pages. Marley's music catalog has sold millions of albums worldwide. His iconic collection, LEGEND, holds the distinction of being the longest-charting album in the history of Billboard magazine's Catalog Albums chart and remains the world's best-selling reggae album. Marley's accolades include inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1994) and ASCAP Songwriters Hall of Fame (2010), a GRAMMY® Lifetime Achievement Award (2001), multiple entries in the GRAMMY® Hall of Fame, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (2001). For more information, visit: bobmarley.com and facebook.com/bobmarley.

About High Roller Games Inc.

We create and develop licensed brand board games in collaboration with industry specific brand owners and entities. HRG continues to expand their product line with a new standard of quality crafted board games that provide the global gaming communities with a unique, brand authentic game play experience.

