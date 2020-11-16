High-Scale Utilization in Electronics Sector to Invite Immense Growth for Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market during Forecast Period of 2018-2026: TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The extreme ultraviolet lithography market may gain tremendous growth across the assessment period of 2018-2026 on the back of the growing adoption of miniaturization and sophistication of electronic circuit devices. The extreme ultraviolet lithography system helps the customers to develop smaller and more powerful chips, thus raising the demand for extreme ultraviolet lithography.

Extreme ultraviolet lithography is an advanced microchip manufacturing technology that makes use of a single mask instead of multiple masks. It uses an extremely short wavelength light source of around 13.5 nm. A EUV light source uses a high power laser to create plasma.

The researchers, after a thorough and scrutinized study on all the factors, predict the global EUVL market to expand at a CAGR of 28.6 percent during the assessment period of 2018-2026. The global EUVL market was valued at US$ 458.3 mn in 2017 and is anticipated to capture a staggering valuation of US$ 3,807 mn by 2026.

With the help of extreme ultraviolet lithography technology, compact chips with minimal power requirements can be developed. This aspect may bring immense growth prospects for the extreme ultraviolet lithography market during the tenure of 2018-2026. The growing influence of consumer applications among a considerable chunk of the populace across the globe and the utilization of extreme ultraviolet lithography in these appliances may invite exponential growth prospects for the extreme ultraviolet lithography market.

Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market: Key Revelations

In regards to the light source, the laser-produced plasma holds a massive share of the global extreme ultraviolet lithography market and expects to maintain its influence across the assessment period

The laser-produced plasma segment expects to expand at a CAGR of 27.4 percent across the forecast period of 2018-2026

Among the end-uses, the memory segment acquired a prominent share of 46.9 percent in 2017

Asia Pacific held a major share in terms of regional analysis in 2017

held a major share in terms of regional analysis in 2017 Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR of 28.6 percent during the forecast period of 2018-2026

is expected to expand at a CAGR of 28.6 percent during the forecast period of 2018-2026 South Korea holds a vital share of the extreme ultraviolet lithography market in Asia Pacific

holds a vital share of the extreme ultraviolet lithography market in In terms of revenue, the extreme ultraviolet lithography market in Japan is expected to expand at a rapid pace across the forecast period

Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market: Growth Accelerators

Extreme ultraviolet lithography displays varied properties depending upon the wavelengths. It is an expansively beneficial technology. This aspect may bring good growth opportunities for the extreme ultraviolet lithography market.

The escalating demand for performance and storage applications in consumer applications may invite tremendous growth prospects for the extreme ultraviolet lithography market

Enhanced resolving power is another beneficial factor that may lay a red carpet of growth across the extreme ultraviolet lithography market

Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography Market: Key Developments

Some developments have taken place recently in the extreme ultraviolet lithography market that can be of great benefit for increasing the growth rate. Here are some notable developments.

IBM Research recently installed a new machine at SUNY Poly that could make way for novel AI developments. Utilizing the extreme ultraviolet lithography machine, researchers discovered that they can manufacture copper wire that's used in semiconductor chips thinner than what's currently available.

Samsung also announced the production of 16Gb LPDDR5 memory modules. These chips will be the first LPDDR5 modules built using extreme ultraviolet lithography. Such developments bring tremendous growth.

The global extreme ultraviolet lithography market has been segmented as follows:

By Light Source

Laser-produced Plasma

Gas Discharge

Vacuum Sparks

By End-User

Memory

Foundry

IDM

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and South America

