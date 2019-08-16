High School Football Scores from ScoreStream Coming to Amazon Alexa

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting this fall, Alexa will keep local high school football fans in the know with real-time high school football scores from ScoreStream. ScoreStream and Amazon are collaborating to deliver Alexa customers real-time, hyper-local prep football scores from thousands of games across the country.

Customers can simply ask for the name of their favorite team, "Alexa, what is the score of the [school name] high school football game?" or can ask, "Alexa, what is the [high school] [mascot] high school football score?" to get updates on various local games in their area.



"We are excited to provide real-time high school football scores to Alexa customers nationwide. ScoreStream crowd-sources scoring updates from thousands of games per night, from coast-to-coast. We know Alexa customers will be delighted with our in-game updates and final scores from their home-town teams," said Derrick Oien, CEO and co-founder of ScoreStream.

About ScoreStream

ScoreStream is a patented, crowd-sourcing platform for local sports coverage in real time. The ScoreStream mobile app engages fans through crowd-sourced scores, photos, video and chat from over 13,000 games per week from around the world. ScoreStream works with many major media companies in the television, radio and newspaper sectors. ScoreStream is an early-stage, venture-backed start-up based in Del Mar, CA.

Follow ScoreStream at www.scorestream.com, www.facebook.com/scorestream, @scorestream on Twitter and @scorestream on Instagram.

CONTACT: Kat Eller Murray, 415.684.8528, kat@roamcomms.com

SOURCE ScoreStream

