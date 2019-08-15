High School Recruiting Network MyMozaic Launches Virtual Collaboration Tools; Adds Job Board

CLEVELAND, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Admissions counselors, coaches and employers are now able to use MyMozaic for free individual and group voice and video calling. These features allow organizations and professionals to conduct meetings such as college fairs, job interviews and mentoring and tutoring sessions with students remotely.

In addition, MyMozaic has implemented a collaborative whiteboard, collaborative documents, instant messenger and file and screen sharing.

MyMozaic ZipRecruiter

The release of these new features furthers MyMozaic's vision: when individuals turn 13 worldwide they will be given access to the relationships and resources to help them not only succeed in life but also share and connect with their peers globally.

Furthermore, MyMozaic envisions itself as one site where 13-18 year olds go for athletic recruitment, college admissions, financial aid, internships, jobs, mentoring, military recruiting, tutoring and scholarships.

Additionally, MyMozaic has partnered with ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace, to add a job search engine to its site. MyMozaic members can now search and apply for internships, part-time and full-time jobs.

MyMozaic members are not only able to search ZipRecruiter's database of over 9 million active job postings but also opt-in to receive daily email job alerts from ZipRecruiter.

About MyMozaic:

MyMozaic was developed to help high school students prepare for the transition to the college or career arena.

The MyMozaic platform gives students a blank canvas to organize a comprehensive recruiting profile. Students can upload performance videos, awards, test scores, transcripts, documents, and anything else that creates a clear picture of their talents, interests, and future potential.

Furthermore, students instantly join a network of college and career professionals. These recruiters and their respective organizations have the ability to explore the database using unlimited search combinations. Whether an organization is searching for the right candidate, evaluating talent, or simply trying to get more familiar with a student's background, MyMozaic puts together all the pieces of the recruiting puzzle.

College and career recruiters who wish to join MyMozaic's invite only community and network with over 150,000 talented students are encouraged to visit the following link to request free membership here: https://bit.ly/2Kv1DEj.

To learn more about what MyMozaic offers, please visit https://bit.ly/2OO8Tzd.

About ZipRecruiter:

ZipRecruiter is a leading online employment marketplace. Powered by AI-driven smart matching technology, the company actively connects millions of all-sized businesses and job seekers through innovative mobile, web, and email services, as well as partnerships with the best job boards on the web. ZipRecruiter has the #1 rated job search app on iOS & Android. Founded in 2010, the Santa Monica-based marketplace has over 1000 employees in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Israel.

MyMozaic Press Contact: Andres Garabis, 312-860-0071 or 219859@email4pr.com

SOURCE MyMozaic