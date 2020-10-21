High School Responder President and Founder Barbara A. Grimm Announces the Launch of High School Responder™ and Appoints Fintech Pioneer Edwin P. Baldry as Chairman of the Board

LANCASTER, Pa., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barbara A. Grimm, President and Founder of High School Responder (HSR) announces the launch of High School Responder™ (HSR), Rapid Response Mobile Apps for improving Mental Health, Wellness and Student Safety. HSR has also appointed Edwin P. Baldry to their Board.

Barbara Grimm said, "We are excited to have someone on board with Mr. Baldry's leadership, talent and experience. His network of enterprise relationships and personal dedication in helping students and staff reestablish a safe school environment, are exceptional."

Enabling the staff at school by increasing efficiency without adding head count. Edwin P. Baldry, CEO, Founder, EPBCOMMS - Lead Investor & Chairman of the Board, High School Responder

Ed Baldry, CEO and Founder of EPBCOMMS, LLC, will lead business strategy and advise on sales and marketing development across national high school markets. High School Responder is poised for rolling out Beta testing with several Pennsylvania high schools. These lifecycle HSR services are a new category of "purpose built" apps for students for the duration of their term at the corresponding high school.

David B. Cooper, Founder, CFO/CTO, HSR said, "We are privileged to have Ed on our board. We look forward to building an outstanding product to help navigate the mental health crisis at our nation's high schools. HSR apps will support on-campus as well as remote learning settings."

Ed Baldry said, "I am truly honored to have been chosen to lead the HSR's Board. HSR provides an array of "rapid response", powerful mobile apps that – in aggregate – create a crisis message system. This communication platform connects students, staff, family and friends in de-escalating campus crisis situations."

About High School Responder: Rapid Response Mobile Apps Crisis Message System

High School Responder introduces an innovative, rapid response, mobile "app-as-a service" that is focused on supporting mental health, wellness and student safety – a rapidly escalating problem that is overwhelming high school campuses nationally.

Our mission is to provide the school community streamlined communications to ensure an effective response plan for mental health, wellness and student safety. Our rapid response app technology is designed to protect and empower every student, in every school, every day.

