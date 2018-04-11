High School Senior from Michigan Wins Grand Prize in CTIA Wireless Foundation's Fourth Annual National Drive Smart Digital Short Contest

"I'm proud of another successful year for the Foundation's Drive Smart program. This contest gives teens a great platform to share safe driving habits with their peers and spotlight the consequences of distracted driving," said Meredith Attwell Baker, President of CTIA Wireless Foundation and President and CEO of CTIA. "Promoting safe driving is an important goal shared by the Foundation, CTIA and the wireless industry."

Wallace and her parents traveled to Washington, D.C. where she debuted her video for National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Deputy Administrator Heidi King and met with Representative Paul Mitchell, who represents her hometown. She will receive a scholarship worth $10,000 from CTIA Wireless Foundation for her grand prize video.

This year's Drive Smart finalists represent schools and municipalities across the United States, a testament to the importance of Distracted Driving Awareness Month. CTIA Wireless Foundation congratulates Maddy Geniti (Frontier High School/Hamburg, NY) and Nico Ray (Prosper High School/Prosper, TX) for their runner-up entries and finalists Ryan Callister (Tooele High School/Tooele, UT), Rachel Stokes (Dallas Baptist University/Wylie, TX) and Porter Christensen (Pine View High School/ Saint George, UT). Please see the full list of the Top 20 entries below.

Through a partnership with By Kids For Kids, CTIA Wireless Foundation created the Drive Smart campaign to inspire teens to create compelling original videos to discourage their peers (and adults) from distracted driving. Wallace's digital short was selected from a record number of submissions from eligible students across the country.

"Safety is a priority to me when I am inside a vehicle. As a young driver, I know there are many temptations while driving. I keep myself safe by turning my ringer off and putting my phone away," said Wallace. "I would like young drivers to understand that although there are many temptations while driving, the choice to focus on the road is really not a choice, it's a must."

The runner-up honorees were each awarded $5,000 scholarships, and each finalist won a $1,000 scholarship. In addition, the mentors/teachers of each of these six honorees will be recognized for their guidance.

Five judges who are senior executives from the wireless, automotive and advertising industries chose the grand-prize winner, runner-up honorees and semifinalists. They evaluated entries based on creativity, messaging effectiveness and potential for impact.

To learn more about the Drive Smart: No Distractions, No Excuses campaign, visit drivesmartnow.com.

For more winning videos, visit the CTIA Wireless Foundation YouTube channel. For photos from the announcement, visit the CTIA Wireless Foundation Facebook page.

Grand Prize Winner

Isabel Wallace (Eisenhower High School/Washington Township, MI)

Runner Up Honorees

Maddy Geniti (Frontier High School/Hamburg, NY)

Nico Ray (Prosper High School/Prosper, TX)

Finalists

Ryan Callister (Tooele High School/Tooele, UT)

Rachel Stokes (Dallas Baptist University/Wylie, TX)

Porter Christensen (Pine View High School/ Saint George, UT)

Semi-Finalists

Braedan Clay (White River High School High School/Buckley, WA), Grace Fowler (Rutherford B. Hayes High School/Delaware, OH), Jacob Walsh (Jackson Area Home Educators/Jackson, MI), John George (Rome Free Academy/Rome, NY), Jonah Engebretsen (Halstead High School High School/Halstead, KS), Jordan Barger (The Post Oak School/Houston, TX), Julia Lombardi (Lincoln High School/Lincoln, RI), Laine Foxworthy (Barbara Ingram School of the Arts/Hagerstown, MD), Matthew Johnson (Clear Creek High School/League City, TX), Michaela Hounslow (Master's Life Academy/Charlotte, NC), Michaela Hillman (Aaron Academy/Franklin, TN), Morgan Gibbs (Olentangy High School/Lewis Center, OH), Morgen Stark (El Dorado High School/Placentia, CA), and Dyson Hicks (Green High School/Clinton, OH).

About CTIA Wireless Foundation

CTIA Wireless Foundation (www.wirelessfoundation.org) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to developing and supporting initiatives that use wireless technology to enhance American communities. Its innovative programs leverage mobile technology to provide consumer benefits in two key areas: health and safety. CTIA Wireless Foundation was formed by CTIA® member companies in 1991. Follow CTIA Wireless Foundation on Facebook and Twitter.

About By Kids For Kids

By Kids for Kids® (BKFK®) is an educational company providing free programs and resources to schools and families through corporate and foundation partnerships. BKFK provides a unique platform for kids and teens to develop and showcase their ideas, inventions, and entrepreneurship. The company provides free resources, including curricula and challenges that promote social change, product innovation, and entrepreneurial endeavors. Learn more: www.bkfk.com.

About Drive Smart: No Distractions, No Excuses

To reinforce the dangers of distracted driving by teens, CTIA Wireless Foundation has partnered with By Kids For Kids to create the Drive Smart: No Distractions, No Excuses program. The initiative challenges young people to create a Drive Smart Digital Short designed to discourage teens from distracted driving and using mobile devices behind the wheel. Follow the conversation online at #DriveSmartNow and www.drivesmartnow.com.

