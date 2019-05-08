High School Seniors Nationwide Commit to the Skilled Trades on National Signing Day

Local communities, school administrators, teachers, elected officials, SkillsUSA advisors, family and friends are coming together today to celebrate these students for making the decision to pursue a career or continuing education in the skilled trades. Similar to "National Signing Day" events for high school student athletes, seniors announce their career plans and sign "letters of intent" for a job offer, apprenticeship or advanced technical training. Tradespeople and others across the nation are encouraged to participate in this special day by sharing their thoughts of encouragement on Klein Tools live look-ins on the company's Facebook page .

Official spokespeople NFL quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and his father, Tony Garoppolo, a career electrician, are celebrating SkillsUSA National Signing Day with the students at Silicon Valley Career Technical Education in San Jose, California.

"Signing Day was a big moment in my life," Jimmy Garoppolo says. "It solidified my decision to attend college and play football, putting me on course to where I am today in my NFL career. The students we are celebrating today are making that same kind of commitment. This is their first step on the path to a rewarding and vital career. From here, they'll need to work on the skill, patience and hard work required to succeed as a trade professional, a lesson I learned from my dad, who supported our family as a professional electrician. Congratulations to all the hardworking students who are signing their official 'letters of intent' today."

"After 40 years as an electrician, I've seen how the industry has changed and know that it's more important than ever for us to encourage young people to explore a career in the skilled trades," Tony Garoppolo says. "The students who are participating in SkillsUSA National Signing Day today were fortunate enough to have someone help them understand the many benefits of a career in the trades. We hope that this day will help even more people understand the growing demand for skilled trade professionals and how vital these careers and future workers are to our economy."

In addition to signing their "letters of intent," students participating in the first-ever SkillsUSA National Signing Day each are taking home a Klein Tools signing kit, which includes a hat, t-shirt, bag, and their first pair of professional-grade Klein Tools pliers to start their careers. Also, the students are receiving special offers on select Klein Tools products exclusively at The Home Depot, as part of the retailer's commitment to outfitting and training 20,000 new tradespeople by 2028.

"We are thrilled to be able to recognize nearly 3,000 high school seniors from nearly 300 schools across the country for their commitment to the skilled trades," says Mark Klein, co-president of Klein Tools. "These students will make a big impact on the U.S. labor market and will help to close the skills gap impacting our country today. We hope that by raising awareness of the many career options in the skilled trades, we will have even more students signing their 'letters of intent' next year."

Klein Tools, title sponsor of SkillsUSA National Signing Day 2019, is a 162-year-old American manufacturer that designs, develops and manufactures premium-quality, professional-grade hand tools used in the construction, electrical, utility and mining industries. Klein Tools' commitment to American manufacturing runs deep – with nine facilities in seven states, including its corporate office and world-class forging facility in suburban Chicago, and its state-of-the-art manufacturing headquarters in Mansfield, Texas.

"This is an exciting day for our students, the SkillsUSA advisors and the country," says Tim Lawrence, executive director of SkillsUSA. "It is great to see our students honored for their hard work and commitment to a fulfilling career in the skilled trades. Thanks to Klein Tools for sponsoring our first-ever National Signing Day. We look forward to watching this program grow for many years to come."

More information on National Signing Day 2019 can be found at: www.kleintools.com/nsd.

About Klein Tools

Since 1857 Klein Tools, a family-owned and operated company, has been designing, developing and manufacturing premium-quality, professional-grade hand tools. The majority of Klein tools are manufactured in plants throughout the United States and are the No. 1 choice among professional electricians and other tradespeople. Klein is a registered trademark of Klein Tools, Inc. For more information, visit www.kleintools.com.

About SkillsUSA

SkillsUSA is a vital solution to the growing U.S. skills gap. SkillsUSA empowers its members to become world-class workers, leaders and responsible American citizens as it improves the quality of our nation's future skilled workforce. The nonprofit partnership of students, instructors and industry ensures America has the skilled workforce it needs to stay competitive. SkillsUSA helps every student excel through the development of SkillsUSA Framework skills that include personal, workplace and technical skills grounded in academics. The association serves more than 360,000-member students and instructors per year in middle schools, high schools and colleges. This diverse talent pipeline covers 130 trade, technical and skilled service occupations, the majority STEM-related. More than 600 corporations, trade associations, businesses and labor unions actively support SkillsUSA at the national level. Local, state and national championships are designed and judged by industry to set relevant standards for career and technical education and provide recognition opportunities for students. SkillsUSA programs also help to establish industry standards for job skill training in the lab and classroom and promote community service. SkillsUSA is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and is cited as a "successful model of employer-driven youth development training program" by the U.S. Department of Labor. SkillsUSA offers technical skill assessments and workplace credentials through the SkillsUSA Career Essentials program, a cutting-edge solution that defines, implements and measures career readiness skills for students. For more information: www.skillsusa.org

