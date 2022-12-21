High School Seniors Release Groundbreaking Study on Congressional Electoral Competitiveness

WASHINGTON, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Three high school students, Zain Rahman from Great Falls, VA, Matthew Earnhart from Fredericksburg, MD, and Tejus Lakshminarayan from Ashburn, VA, have release their joint study on the competitiveness of US Congressional elections. As seniors at Langley High School, River Bend High School, and Broad Run High School, respectively, these students are passionate about understanding the factors that contribute to electoral competition and the impact it can have on election outcomes.

Congressional Electoral Competitiveness

This study examined the factors that contribute to competitiveness in US Congressional elections. Data was collected on the demographics and characteristics of successful challengers and incumbent candidates in Congressional districts. The results showed that districts with higher median incomes, higher rates of college education, larger suburban areas, and fewer minority voters had increased electoral competitiveness. The study also found that competitive districts were associated with higher campaign expenditures and voter turnout, and that minority candidates, younger candidates, and candidates born in the same state as the district had increased chances of defeating an incumbent. The study proposed a new metric, the Electoral Competition Unit, which can be used to analyze drivers of electoral competition in future research. The findings of this study can help to predict stagnation in Congressional membership and voting trends in the US.

Some key metrics from the study on electoral competitiveness in US Congressional elections include:

Increased electoral competitiveness was associated with districts with fewer minority voters, higher median incomes, higher rates of college education, and larger suburban areas.

Competitive districts correlated with larger campaign expenditures and higher voter turnout.

Minority candidates had increased odds of defeating an incumbent, as did younger candidates and those born in the same state as the district.

The study proposed a new metric, the Electoral Competition Unit (ECU), which can be used to analyze drivers of electoral competition in future research.

The findings of the study can help to predict stagnation in Congressional membership and voting trends in the US.

Motivated by their desire to learn more about this important topic, these students conducted a thorough analysis of Congressional district demographics and candidate characteristics, resulting in a groundbreaking study on the causes of membership stagnation in the US House of Representatives. Their research provides valuable insights into the characteristics of competitive districts and the factors that may influence the success of challengers and incumbents.

"The passion and dedication of these three students is evident in the thoroughness and rigor of their study, which has the potential to significantly contribute to our understanding of electoral competition in the US. Their hard work and dedication serve as an inspiration to all Youth Leaders across the United States," was the consensus in a recent research review performed of the study based out of an Advocacy group in Washington DC.

Interested parties can request a copy of the study from Zain Rahman (2) Zain Rahman | LinkedIn or the Media contact.

Media contact:

Zain Rahman

[email protected]

5716658984

SOURCE Zain Rahman