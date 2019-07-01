High School Student Attempts to Climb Kilimanjaro Alone for Charity

DETROIT, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- High School Sophomore Tommy Feng is to attempt to climb Mt Kilimanjaro in Africa alone to raise money for international development charity, Charity: Water, on Tuesday 6th August.

Kilimanjaro is known as one of the seven highest mountains in the world and the world's tallest free-standing mountain at 5,895m/19,300ft. Tommy will be trekking up using the Machame route, covering a distance of over 60 km in just 6 days.

Climbing Kilimanjaro for clean water Tommy Feng

Tommy from Detroit hopes to raise over $5,000 for the charity, which enables some of the world's poorest people gain access to clean, safe water and sanitation. Tommy has been training for the challenge for the last 6 months.

Tommy said: "I am excited to be undertaking the huge challenge of Summiting Kilimanjaro and have been training very hard. I'll be battling the strong winds, cold temperature and mountain sickness in order to reach the top. While I tackle this huge challenge, millions of people right at the foot of Kilimanjaro still do not have access to clean, safe water. I'm proud that my fundraising efforts will raise vital money for Charity: Water and their vision of a world where everyone has access to safe water."

To support Tommy Feng in his challenge to summit Kilimanjaro and donate to Charity: Water please visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/climbing-kilimanjaro-for-clean-water. This trip is personally funded and all donations are to directly go to Charity: Water.

For further information, interviews and images please contact Tommy 217281@email4pr.com or +1 2163035541 / +86 13764122215

To find out more about Charity: Water please visit https://my.charitywater.org or contact 1 (646) 688-2323.

Charity: Water

663 million people live without clean water. That's nearly 1 in 10 people worldwide, or, twice the population of the United States without access to life's most basic human need. The majority live in isolated rural areas and spend hours every day walking to collect water for their family. Not only does walking for water keep kids out of school and take up time that parents could be using to earn money, but the water often carries diseases that make them sick.

When a community gets access to clean water, it can change just about everything.

For just $30, you can provide clean water for one person forever.

SOURCE Tommy Feng

