High School Student Helps First Generation Swimmers Change Their Family Tree with Free Swim Lessons

BELMONT, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- High school junior Zane Tanabe is on a mission to end the deadly threat of not knowing how to swim among California youth. Zane's non-profit First Generation Swim Foundation provides free swim lessons to any child who is the first in their family to learn to swim. Partnering with local swim schools and clubs, the foundation targets first generation swimmers between the ages of 4 to 16 and recently welcomed its fifteenth student into the program.

Families may complete the online application for free swim lessons at

www.firstswimmer.org/apply for English or www.firstswimmer.org/apply-in-spanish for Spanish.

Zane is an avid swimmer and water polo player. One day he learned that the entire family of his best friend on the water polo team did not know how to swim. "I was fortunate to learn to swim at a very early age and took for granted that everyone would love the water and at least have basic swim skills," said Zane.

Because drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional death of children ages 1 to 14, Zane started the foundation to encourage kids to break their family chain of not being able to swim.

"The best way to get over the fear of water and avoid drowning is to learn to swim. Swimming turns water from a danger into something fun. My hope is that when these kids grow up and become parents they will pass along these skills to their children," said Zane.

About the First Generation Swim Foundation

The First Generation Swim Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the mission of preventing under-resourced California kids from drowning by giving free swim lessons to those who are the first in their family to learn to swim. The organization is currently accepting applications from the parents of first generation swimmers at www.firstswimmer.org.

About Zane Tanabe

Founder Zane Tanabe, 16, is a Belmont resident and junior at Carlmont High School. He is a varsity swimmer and water polo player.

