High School Students Nationwide Kick off Philanthropic Competition to Help All Blood Cancer Patients Live Longer, Better Lives

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blood Cancer United®, formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, is proud to kick-off its annual iconic philanthropic competition, Student Visionaries of the Year. High school students nationwide will raise funds for patients and families impacted by blood cancer by participating in a leadership development program that empowers them to build professional skills in entrepreneurship, marketing, and project management. At the end of the seven-week program, top fundraisers will be recognized in their individual markets and the candidate team, who raises the most nationwide, will be named "Student Visionary of the Year".

Fundraising campaigns like Student Visionaries of the Year have enabled Blood Cancer United to invest since its founding in 1949 more than $2 billion in cutting-edge research worldwide, fueling nearly every critical advancement in blood cancer treatment. For more than 75 years, the organization has been united in action, making measurable progress across each of its mission focus areas of research, patient support, and advocacy — helping to drastically improve blood cancer survival rates along the way.

"We are profoundly grateful for the commitment and dedication of every Student Visionary of the Year candidate," said Coker Powell, Blood Cancer United EVP, Chief Revenue Officer. "These incredible changemakers look to the future and see infinite possibilities. They boldly imagine a better world for those affected by blood cancer—and lead the charge to create it."

Last year's Student Visionaries of the Year campaign made history. More than 2,000 high school students nationwide participated, joining forces to set a new national fundraising record. Leading the way as national winners were Cedar and Posey Connell, a brother-sister duo from Boston, MA — these trailblazing siblings raised over $620,000, showcasing the extraordinary impact young leaders can have in helping blood cancer patients. Read more on their story here.

"The commitment these young visionaries have is proof that the next generation is not waiting to make a difference – they're leading it," said Deirdre McGuinness, Blood Cancer United Vice President, Student Visionaries of the Year.

Sunbelt Rentals, a global leader in the equipment rental industry, is proud to serve as the National Student Visionaries of the Year Presenting Partner for the second consecutive year. Their active involvement and partnership enrich the candidate experience and continues to inspire the next generation of leaders.

More information on the 2026 Student Visionaries of the Year candidates can be found in Forbes, here.

To get involved or learn more, visit www.BloodCancerUnited.org

About Blood Cancer United®

Blood Cancer United® (formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society) is the largest global nonprofit focused on blood cancer patient support, research, and advocacy. The organization's mission is to cure blood cancer and improve the quality of life of all patients and their families. To achieve it, Blood Cancer United brings together a community of people—patients and their families, volunteers, healthcare providers, scientists, staff, partners, fundraisers, and philanthropists—who believe all blood cancer patients deserve longer, fuller lives.

Since the organization's founding in 1949, it has consistently evolved to better serve people affected by all 100-plus types of blood cancers—including leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes, and myeloproliferative neoplasms.

Blood Cancer United offers free, trustworthy resources, personalized support, and community for anyone affected by blood cancer. The organization has invested more than $2 billion in research, which continues to increase survival rates. Blood Cancer United advocates nationally and locally for more accessible and affordable healthcare for all patients.

For support and to learn more, visit www.BloodCancerUnited.org. Patients can contact blood cancer information specialists at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET. Connect with the organization on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok and Threads.

