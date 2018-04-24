High School Students Outperform the Competition to Win Team's 3rd Robotics World Championship Title

The Competition:

The Robowranglers are a team of students and mentors from Greenville, TX who compete in the FIRST Robotics Competition. High school students design and build 150 lb robots to battle head-to-head in a sports-like game against more than 4,000 schools from around the world. The competition is structured to mirror a real-world design challenge, and as such, students get a unique opportunity for hands-on learning while partnering directly with industry professionals.

This Year's Game Description:

Each January, the team is provided a never-seen-before, sport-like game. They must then build a robot in six weeks to play that game in head-to-head in matches. This year's game required robots to pick-up cubes, score them on giant tilting scales to tip them in their favor, and finish the match by hanging from a 7-foot high bar with their partners. Each match consists of two alliances of three teams.

About the Robowranglers:

The Robowranglers have been going strong since 1992 and are the oldest robotics team in Texas. Their previous World Championships were won in 1993, and 2008. They are sponsored by Greenville ISD, Innovation First International, and L-3 Aerospace Systems.

Quotes:

"This is one of the best years we've had in terms of student outcomes, and it's nice to see our on-field performance reflect that chemistry. I could not be more proud of how well our students represented the school district and the city of Greenville on the world stage. This will surely be a moment they will remember for the rest of their lives." Adrienne Emerson Director of Robotics 9-12 Greenville High School

For more information on FRC Team 148, visit https://www.thebluealliance.com/team/148.

About Innovation First International:

Innovation First International (IFI) was founded over 20 years ago, and is now the parent-company to HEXBUG - an internationally recognizable toy brand; VEX Robotics - a leader in STEM education for elementary through college aged-students; and RackSolutions, a market leader in custom data center infrastructure solutions. The company has a firmly established international presence spanning five continents and 12 offices worldwide. For more information visit: www.vexrobotics.com; www.hexbug.com; www.racksolutions.com.

