High School Students Raise $500 over Recess for Aussie Wildlife

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jarous announces that students at St. Ignatius College Preparatory raised a shocking $500 in just one 15-minute school recess for WIRES Australian Wildlife Rescue this week. The students make up two student-run charity organizations, Pet Nation and Stand by Me, which have joined forces to raise $10,000 for Australian wildlife affected by the recent fires. The fundraiser, called "Operation Kare-Ola," began January 22nd and will run through the end of the month.

Tom (left) and his little brother (Jack) stand with the Giving Tree. Jack Quach shows students the fundraiser's Giving Tree. One leaf is added to the tree with the name of each student who donates. The tree encourages other students to participate - and thus, the students are using art as a vehicle for change.

When senior Tom Quach saw the headlines about the Australian wildfires, he knew he needed to do something to help. A seasoned fundraiser, Tom and his siblings Jack and Kate invented a campaign to raise money for their elementary and middle school West Portal Lutheran called the "Day of Sacrifice" five years ago. The program encourages everyone in the community to give up something small in their lives and donate the money they save to a collective campaign - a program that has already raised over $15,000 for San Francisco's homeless.

Tom's charity project aligns well with his upbringing in a charity-minded family and at Christian schools - two elements which have infused Tom with a drive to give back to their peers and the San Francisco community as a whole. Tom's various fundraising initiatives earned him status as one of 1,928 semifinalists out of 93,000 applicants for the Coca-Cola Scholars Program, which celebrates young leaders nationwide.

Tom also founded the S.O.U.L. Food Initiative for Students at St. Ignatius, which offers snacks to high school students during midterms and finals to foster friendships and community-building. Together, the S.O.U.L. Food Initiative and Pet Nation make up Student Linx at St. Ignatius, a collaborative of student organizations focused on helping students become, happy, whole people.

