High Science 420 Mobile Teams Up with Delvin Breaux Sr.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- High Science 420 Mobile, powered by Mobile 13, has named retired NFL cornerback, published author and medicinal cannabis advocate, Delvin Breaux Sr., as brand ambassador for the service that delivers a winning cell phone program for fans.

420 Mobile is part of the High Science TV family of brands. The TV series is now streaming on YouTube, in time for the holiday season. The series, produced by Ed Leclere and 2x Emmy Award-winner David McKillop, offers an entertaining look into the cannabis industry, sharing the amusing adventures of innovators and advocates.

As 420 Mobile brand ambassador, Breaux will share his passion for the curative power of cannabis based on his own experience dealing with a severe neck injury from his high school football days.

Breaux said: "I'm honored to partner with High Science 420 Mobile and be part of the High Science mission. I'm passionate about the benefits of plant-based medicines. Cannabis changed my life—it helped with sleep, recovery and made me feel alive again. And now anyone can be part of this movement with this affordable, reliable mobile phone service that gives back to my foundation, the Delvin Breaux Sr. Foundation, and the High Science Charity Foundation. High Science is doing critical work in breaking the stigma surrounding cannabis in an entertaining and meaningful way. I'm just excited to join them on the journey."

Fans can sign up for 420 Mobile phone service at HighScience.com/420-Mobile, use promo code 'Delvin420' and a portion of their monthly fees go directly to the Delvin Breaux Sr. Foundation.

High Science TV is now streaming on YouTube @HighScienceTV; subscribe and never miss an episode. Episode 4 premieres Wed., Dec. 11, and dives into the synergies of medical plant-based treatments and the positive effects on mental health.

High Science 420 Mobile: Mobile Service That Gives Back. High Science 420 Mobile offers affordable plans with unbeatable prices that deliver unlimited talk & text, and data packages on America's most reliable 5G network. 420 Mobile has a vital philanthropic focus: a portion of all proceeds goes to the High Science Chairty Foundation, which supports research and education on plant-based therapies, with a special focus on veterans and underserved communities.

Delvin Breaux Sr.: The New Brand Ambassador of High Science 420 Mobile. Once a highly sought-after NFL cornerback, the former American professional football cornerback from McDonogh 35 Senior High School in New Orleans, La., made history as the first person to break their neck in high school and later play professional football for the New Orleans Saints. Breaux's inspiring journey -- from overcoming a devastating injury to becoming an NFL player -- makes him a powerful advocate for alternative healing solutions. His passion for holistic wellness and mental health advocacy aligns with the High Science mission.

Ed Leclere, Founder/CEO and Executive Producer of High Science, remarked: "Delvin's story embodies resilience and is a testament to the power of alternative therapies like cannabis. We are proud to partner with him as we continue our mission to educate people and provide access to plant-based treatments. This partnership helps us raise awareness and give back to the communities that need it most."

High Science's Mission to Educate, Destigmatize and Drive Change. At High Science, the mission goes beyond entertainment, it's about educating the public and destigmatizing plant-based therapies. As an up-and-coming leader in the cannabis industry, High Science focuses on creating content, partnerships and products that reflect its values of education, awareness and overall health and wellbeing. Through 420 Mobile, the High Science Charity Foundation and the High Science TV Series, streaming now on YouTube, High Science is leading the way in access to alternative treatments that can improve an individual's quality of life.

For more information, visit HighScience.com or follow High Science TV on Instagram, Facebook and X.

About High Science 420 Mobile. High Science 420 Mobile offers eight mobile plans with a portion of the monthly cost earmarked for the High Science Foundation, a 501 (c) (3). Switching to 420 Mobile is easy by visiting HighScience.com/420-Mobile or calling 1.877.420.6625. Plans include nationwide calling, a variety of talk, text and data levels. All plans include international calls. No contracts; no background or credit checks, High Science 420 Mobile has no barriers to purchase. Customer support is based in the USA, and available seven days a week. Switching to 420 Mobile delivers big value and lets consumers put their dollars behind their convictions. For the latest, visit HighScience.com/420-Mobile

About Delvin Breaux Sr. Foundation. The Delvin Breaux Sr. Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit foundation founded on the belief that "Mental Health is Mental Wealth." The foundation hosts a variety of events including kids football camps, mental health boot camps and panel discussions. These programs are designed to offer support, education and healing, while fostering community connection and personal growth. The Delvin Breaux Sr. Foundation team includes certified nutritionists, licensed therapists, mental health coaches, yoga instructors for meditation, certified farmers and physical wellness coaches who are dedicated to helping individuals achieve balance and well-being. DelvinBreauxSrFoundation.com

About High Science TV. High Science TV shares the lively exploits of colorful characters around the world, trailblazing all things cannabis in pursuit of the modern-day "green rush." From Emmy Award-winning producer David McKillop who gave life to Duck Dynasty, Deadliest Catch, Ice Road Truckers, and others; and Executive Producer Ed Leclere whose personal challenges made cannabis benefits a vivid reality, High Science delivers a front row seat to amusingly captivating stories. Father/son show hosts Rich Batenburg Jr. and Richard "Rick" Batenburg III explore legendary seed gurus, relentless cultivators, expansive growers, pioneering product makers and imaginative dispensary owners as they break the barriers of this new frontier. The storytelling unmasks the mystical powers of the ancient cannabis plant and its innumerable uses through dynamic entertainment. The High Science Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit with a mission to assist veterans and others in need of additional or alternative solutions to serious health challenges. High Science is now streaming on YouTube @HighScienceTV. For the latest, follow High Science @HighScienceTVLLC on Instagram, @HighScienceX on X and @HighScienceTV on Facebook. For further details, shopping and more, visit HighScience.com

