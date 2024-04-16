High Science Announces 501 (c) (3) Charity Foundation Mission to Support Veterans Battling PTSD, Children with Epilepsy and Autism

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- High Science, the streaming TV series coming soon to TVee NOW and Outlaw TV, has announced High Science Foundation, a 501 (c) (3) that will focus on veterans and children.

High Science was created by Scottsdale resident Ed Leclere and two-time Emmy winning producer David McKillop of Duck Dynasty, Deadliest Catch, and many other famed series. Leclere had the idea of High Science after experiencing his own health challenges and cannabis provided relief. He met David and the rest is history. Leclere is CEO and Executive Producer, McKillop is President, Creative Director & Executive Producer.

"We are very pleased to officially announce the High Science Foundation, which allows us to assist veterans who have given so much, enduring experiences that trigger PTSD and other health challenges. We're equally pleased to support children with epilepsy and autism. Studies have found that cannabis can indeed be an aid to these vital groups in our society," Leclere said.

Added McKillop: "We're delighted to have the foundation finalized and actively serve those who could experience relief in many ways. Sometimes the cannabis bias is startling given the evidence out there that could be beneficial to so many."

High Science Foundation is dedicated to advancing the knowledge and application of cannabis for health and wellness. High Science as a brand overall aims to educate, inform and lift the stigma surrounding cannabis. The High Science TV series will unmask the obstacles and unclaimed benefits of the ancient plant in an upbeat, entertaining style, telling real and vivid stories of pioneers of the industry.

"That's the power of storytelling," said McKillop. "If you want to change the world, if you want to share good information and, yes, in a nonthreatening way, captivating storytelling is the ultimate tool. And now, with the foundation, we can put key assets to work and help deliver the real benefits of cannabis."

Meanwhile, the foundation was formed from the conviction that everyone deserves access to safe and effective treatments, especially those who are underserved or marginalized by the current health care system. High Science Foundation will support rigorous research and advocacy efforts to expand the availability and affordability of these promising therapies for all segments of society, however, most especially for veterans and children in need of additional or alternative solutions to health challenges.

About High Science TV. High Science TV shares the lively exploits of colorful characters around the world, trailblazing all things cannabis in pursuit of the modern-day gold rush. Father/son show hosts Rick Batenburg Jr. and Richard "Rich" Batenburg III explore legendary seed gurus, relentless cultivators, expansive growers, pioneering product makers and imaginative dispensary owners as they break the barriers of this new frontier. High Science premieres on TVee NOW and Outlaw TV in 2024. For the latest, follow High Science @HiHighScience. For further details, shopping and more, visit HighScience.com

