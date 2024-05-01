High Science TV Announces "420 Mobile" Phone Service Smart Mobile Phone Savings + Power of Convictions

Consumers Can Put Dollars Where Their Values Are Aiding Veterans, Children and Access to Cannabis Health Benefits

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- High Science, the streaming TV series premiering this year on Outlaw TV and Bravo International's new TVee NOW, is announcing High Science 420 Mobile, a competitively priced mobile phone service, with eight plans to choose from, that lets consumers put their dollars behind their convictions.

Ed Leclere, High Science CEO & Executive Producer, said: "A portion of each 420 Mobile account will be earmarked for charity, to help vets and kids, and access to the health benefits of cannabis."

High Science TV show coming in 2024 launches competitively priced '420 Mobile' service available NOW Post this

High Science 420 Mobile's eight plans are hugely competitive, ranging from $19 to $47 a month. Switching is easy by visiting 420-mobile.com or calling 1.877.420.6625. Plans include nationwide calling, a variety of talk, text and data levels and, a rare bonus, all plans include international calling. No contracts; no background or credit checks, High Science 420 Mobile has no barriers to purchase. In addition, call centers are based in the USA for ease of service and support, seven days a week. Switching to 420 Mobile is designed to be simple and, most of all, a big value.

David McKillop, two-time Emmy winner and High Science President, Creative Director & Executive Producer, said: "These are expenses everyone already has. Smart consumers look for ways to leverage their spending, and High Science 420 Mobile is a seamless switch. Fans will receive a good value for what they pay for, and their dollars will be working for something good."

A portion of every High Science 420 Mobile account will support the High Science Foundation, a 501 (c) (3) dedicated to aiding veterans combating PTSD, children with epilepsy and autism, and supporting initiatives that make the health benefits of cannabis available to all.

Leclere added: "High Science TV episodes are highly entertaining and will educate and help lift the stigma surrounding cannabis through great storytelling. With that, we're creating a community of fans and followers and, from time to time, we'll introduce value-packed products and services. High Science 420 Mobile is our first, offering fantastic phone plans and another way for people to live their values. It's also a way for us to say 'thank you' to our viewers."

The organically emerging High Science community of fans, followers and regular viewers can snag big savings now on monthly mobile costs, with more branded goods and services coming soon under the High Science umbrella.

About High Science 420 Mobile. High Science 420 Mobile offers eight mobile plans with a portion of the monthly cost earmarked for the High Science Foundation, a 501 (c) (3). Switching to 420 Mobile is easy by visiting 420-Mobile.com or calling 1.877.420.6625. Plans include nationwide calling, a variety of talk, text and data levels starting at $19 to $47 monthly. All plans include international calls. No contracts; no background or credit checks, High Science 420 Mobile has no barriers to purchase. Customer support is based in the USA, and available seven days a week. Switching to 420 Mobile delivers big value and lets consumers put their dollars behind their convictions. For the latest, visit 420-Mobile.com

About High Science TV. High Science TV shares the lively exploits of colorful characters around the world, trailblazing all things cannabis in pursuit of the modern-day gold rush. From Emmy Award-winning producer David McKillop who gave life to Duck Dynasty, Deadliest Catch, Ice Road Truckers, and others; and Executive Producer Ed Leclere whose personal challenges made cannabis benefits a vivid reality, High Science delivers a front row seat to amusingly captivating stories. Father/son show hosts Rich Batenburg Jr. and Richard "Rick" Batenburg III explore legendary seed gurus, relentless cultivators, expansive growers, pioneering product makers and imaginative dispensary owners as they break the barriers of this new frontier. The storytelling unmasks the mystical powers of the ancient cannabis plant and its innumerable uses through dynamic entertainment. The High Science Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit with a mission to assist children and veterans in need of additional or alternative solutions to health challenges such as childhood epilepsy, autism, PTSD and others. High Science premieres on Outlaw TV and TVee NOW in 2024. For the latest, follow High Science @HiHighScience. For further details, shopping and more, visit HighScience.com

