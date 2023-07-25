High-Speed Broadband and Reliable Communication: Satellite Flat Panel Antennas on the Rise

DUBLIN, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Satellite Flat Panel Antenna Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on End-User, Type, Frequency, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global satellite flat panel antenna market is driven by several factors, including the rising demand for high-speed (5G/6G) wireless connectivity, increasing demand for multi-orbit antennas, and advancements in proprietary manufacturing technologies.

Market Introduction

Antenna designs have undergone significant evolution and have found applications across diverse fields. Ongoing advancements have enhanced their performance and utility.

To ensure efficient evaluation of these designs, effective testing methods are vital. With the rise of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and the emergence of smart cities, flat panel antennas enable seamless connectivity and data exchange among devices, facilitating efficient infrastructure management and enhancing the quality of life.

Currently, the trend toward more compact, scalable lighter, and beamforming antenna demonstrates the industry's commitment to improving performance, efficiency, and flexibility.

Electronically steered flat panel antennas play a crucial role in maximizing satellite bandwidth efficiency and addressing weight considerations, particularly for mobility applications. In the coming decade, these antennas are expected to dominate the maritime and land-mobile sectors due to their lightweight design and simplified installation procedures.

Meanwhile, mechanically steered antennas currently maintain a competitive edge in the aeronautical industry, benefitting from their early market presence and meeting the stringent performance requirements specific to this sector.

The deployment of satellite mega-constellations and the potential to provide global broadband coverage in remote areas have a positive impact on the global satellite flat panel antenna market. Several organizations, research institutes, and government agencies are working to introduce newer technologies into the global satellite flat panel antenna market.

In recent years, satellite flat panel antenna has registered an exponential surge in demand from the defense and government industry, with high demands for secure communications, surveillance, reconnaissance, and intelligence gathering.

Additionally, the global satellite flat panel antenna market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by the emergence of satellite mega-constellations deployed by prominent companies such as OneWeb, SpaceX, and Amazon's Project Kuiper. They focus on deploying thousands of satellites into orbit, creating a network that enables global connectivity.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Application

  • Automotive
  • Aviation
  • Defense and Government
  • Enterprise
  • Maritime
  • Telecom
  • Oil and Gas
  • Space

Defense and Government Application to Continue its Dominance as the Leading Application Segment

The global satellite flat panel antenna market is led by the defense and government industry, with a 25.19% share in 2023. Satellite flat panel antennas find application in military/defense sectors, catering to the needs of reliable connectivity over long distances without signal interruptions or losses.

The advancements in satellite technology, coupled with the beamforming capabilities of these antennas, are propelling the demand for flat panel antennae. It is expected that the sales of satellite flat panel antennas will continue the same trend in the coming years and contribute significantly to the growth of the global satellite flat panel antenna market during the forecast period. 

Segmentation 2: by Steering Mechanism

  • Electronically Steered Antenna
  • Mechanically Steered Antenna
  • Hybrid

Electronically Steered Antenna to witness the highest growth between 2023 and 2033

The global satellite flat panel antenna market is expected to be dominated by the electronically steered antenna segment in 2023, with a 40.0% share in terms of revenue.

Ongoing advancements in technology, such as the integration of advanced semiconductor components, improved power efficiency, and enhanced beamforming, are the factors driving the adoption of electronically steered antennas across various industries.

Segmentation 3: by Type

  • Flat Panel Antenna for Satellite Communication (Satcom)
  • Flat Panel Antenna for Terrestrial Communication

Flat Panel Antenna for Satellite Communication (Satcom) to Witness the Highest Growth between 2023 and 2033

The global satellite flat panel antenna market is expected to be dominated by flat panel antenna for satellite communication (Satcom) in 2023, with a 53.46% share in terms of revenue. The growing demand for high-speed broadband connectivity and reliable communication services is driving the adoption of flat panel antennas in satellite communication.

Segmentation 4: by Frequency Band

Ku, K, and Ka Band (13 GHz - 40 GHz) to Witness the Highest Growth between 2023 and 2033

The global satellite flat panel antenna market is expected to be dominated by Ku, K, and Ka bands (13 GHz - 40 GHz) in 2023, with a 50.40% share in revenue due to the rising demand for new and advanced high-throughput satellite services.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

The following are the drivers for the satellite flat panel antenna market:

  • Growing Demand for Satellite-Based Communication Services
  • Advancement in Proprietary Technologies
  • Rising Demand for High-Speed (5G/6G) Wireless Connectivity
  • Increasing Use of Multi-Orbit Antenna

The following are the challenges for the satellite flat panel antenna market:

  • Complex Design and Manufacturing
  • Need for Excessive Power Requirements
  • Proliferation of Interference

The following are the opportunities for the satellite flat panel antenna market:

  • Demand for High Data Rate Transmission
  • Company Consolidation
  • Use of Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) Components

Companies Mentioned

  • ALCAN Systems GmbH i.L.
  • ALL.SPACE Networks Limited
  • Ball Aerospace
  • C-COM Satellite Systems Inc
  • China Starwin Science & Technology Co., Ltd
  • GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS
  • Hanwha Phasor
  • Kymeta Corporation
  • L3Harris Technologies
  • THE MTI CORPORATION
  • NXTCOMM
  • OneWeb
  • ST Engineering
  • Starlink
  • ThinKom Solutions, Inc.
  • OQ Technology
  • Intelsat
  • Avanti Communications Group PLC
  • Eutelsat S.A.
  • Omnispace, LLC
  • OneWeb
  • China Satellite Communications Co., Ltd.
  • Nokia
  • ZTE
  • China Telecom
  • AT&T
  • T-Mobile
  • Orange
  • Jio
  • Huawei

