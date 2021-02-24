High Speed Contact from Amphenol Can be used in Harsh Environments

ENDICOTT, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amphenol Industrial Operations, a global leader in interconnect systems, now offers the high speed contact that can be implemented in Amphenol's GT series connectors and used in hazardous environments. Quadrax contacts offer more reliable rail mass transit (RMT) application requirements on inter-vehicle connections and database applications than multi-pole connectors without individual shielding.

Technical Specifications

Bandwidth up to 1.25 GHz

Data rate exceeding 2.5 Gbps

Maximum voltage rating of 500 Vrms at sea level

Available in size 8 crimp termination style

This new combination of a reverse bayonet connector and Quadrax contacts results in a connector system that offers one outer contact with four inner contacts spaced to form two 100 to 150 Ohm controlled impedance differential pairs. The GT Quadrax is an excellent alternative to the more expensive DTL-38999 Series III and ARINC-type connectors for harsh environment applications, including Ethernet 100 Bas-T-100 Ohm, Gigabit Ethernet 1000 Base-T-100 Ohm, Fiber Channel-150 Ohm and IEEE1394B FireWire-110 Ohm.

Ideal for rolling stock manufacturers, factory automation solution providers and control device manufacturers, these contacts feature high EMI shielding performance, reverse bayonet locking for ease of use, high shock and vibration resistance for up to 500 mating cycles and quick positive coupling.

Quadrax contacts have a bandwidth up to 1.25 GHz, a data rate exceeding 2.5 Gbps, a maximum voltage rating of 500 Vrms at sea level and 1000 VAC rms between all inner contacts at sea level, as well as 500 VAC rms between inner and outer contacts at sea level.

Available in size 8 crimp termination style or with PC tails, these robust contacts are gold plated and supplied with gold over nickel on mating parts. The outer contact has a rugged wall section for durability.

According to EN60068-1, Quadrax contacts are rated IP67-IP69K in mated condition. With proper plating from Amphenol Industrial, they are RoHS and REACH compliant.

