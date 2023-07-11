High-Speed Fiber Internet Service Coming Soon to Bailey, NC

BAILEY, N.C., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudWyze, a Wilmington, NC-based internet service provider and GREAT Grant recipient, announced plans to bring its high-speed fiber internet service to Bailey, NC as part of the organization's pursuit of empowering North Carolinians through fast and reliable internet service.

Local internet service provider CloudWyze announced plans to launch its high-speed fiber internet service in Bailey, NC in fall 2023. Bailey residents and businesses are encouraged to sign up ahead of launch to be the first in the community to gain access to the service. Visit CloudWyze.com to learn more and to take advantage of current promotions for those living and working in Bailey.
CloudWyze announced an expansion of its fiber service to 4,000 households in Nashville, NC in early 2023, which initially launched to 2,500 in late 2022. Since 2018, CloudWyze has been in a public-private partnership with Nash County, which led to significant investments by both parties to meet the needs of underserved and unserved areas. Nashville fiber was funded privately by CloudWyze. 

Shaun Olsen, Founder and CEO of CloudWyze, is excited to partner with Nash County to empower Bailey residents and businesses with a connection to a world of possibilities that are just a click away.

"We are investing in this infrastructure so our kids, grandkids and future generations will never have to know what it's like to struggle due to a lack of internet access," Olsen said. "It's our hope that all North Carolinians will have the connectivity they need to excel in school, to access medical care without leaving home, or to have a video call with their loved ones anywhere in the world."

Fiber service is expected to go live in select areas of Bailey in early fall 2023. Currently, CloudWyze offers FWA-LTE (fixed wireless access) internet service in the area, which will receive a speed boost from the new fiber network.

CloudWyze regularly offers special promotions ahead of a new network going live. Bailey residents and businesses are encouraged to sign up for fiber service now to be among the first in the community to get access to high-speed internet service from CloudWyze. To learn more about their offers or to sign up for internet service, please visit cloudwyze.com or call 910-795-1000.

About CloudWyze:

Founded in 2002, CloudWyze empowers residents and businesses in Eastern North Carolina with high-speed internet solutions and technology support. Their technology experts are committed to creating equitable access to critical information and services to drive growth and prosperity in their local communities. CloudWyze offers public and private cloud-based solutions, around-the-clock support, phone, and high-speed internet. Visit their website to learn more and follow them on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

