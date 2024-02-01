High Speed Hand Dryer Market to Worth $2.34 Billion by 2028, Driven by Sustainability Initiatives & Hospitality Collaborations Propelling the Market Growth - Arizton

News provided by

Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

01 Feb, 2024

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the global high speed hand dryer market is growing at a CAGR of 9.60% 2022-2028.

High Speed Hand Dryer Market Research Report by Arizton

Browse In-depth TOC on the Global High Speed Hand Dryer Market

394– Pages        
180 - Tables         
147 - Figures   

High Speed Hand Dryer Market Report Scope

Report Scope

Details

Market Size (2028)

USD 2.34 Billion

Market Size (2022)

USD 1.35 Billion

CAGR (2022-2028)

9.60 %

Market Size - Volume (2028)

3,807.78 Thousand Units

Base Year

2022

Forecast Year

2023-2028

Market Segmentation

Product, Operating Mode, Mount Type, Distribution Channel, Application, and Geography

Geographic Analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Market Dynamics

•  Prevalence of E-Commerce Platforms

•  Surge in the Adoption of Eco-Friendly Technology

•  Evolution of Product Innovation

•  Increased Investment in Technology

•  Robust Demand from Developed Nations

Over time, hand dryers have progressed from traditional models to advanced commercial ones, with innovations like jet hand dryers emerging. While these newer options offer enhanced features, they often come with a higher initial cost. Concurrently, the global surge in internet usage has led to the proliferation of smart homes, with household appliances becoming more digitized. This trend extends to the consumer durable industry, where Internet of Things (IoT) integration is rising, revolutionizing manufacturing and supply chain operations while personalizing customer experiences. Smart devices, by collecting and analyzing real-time data, provide valuable insights into consumer preferences, enabling companies to offer proactive services. Despite modest investment levels in IoT, the increasing adoption of smart devices suggests a forthcoming uptick in spending, particularly in enhancing customer experiences, thus potentially boosting the demand for high-speed hand dryers. E-commerce platforms have also been pivotal, nurturing a niche market for high-speed hand dryers. These online outlets, specializing in such products, boast a more comprehensive selection and expert knowledge than traditional retailers. Moreover, their data analytics capabilities empower manufacturers and sellers to understand consumer behavior better, facilitating targeted marketing and efficient inventory management. As online commerce continues to evolve, its influence on the hand dryer market is poised to drive further growth and innovation.

In addition, hand dryers also produce much less residue than paper towels. For many businesses using paper towels, a large concern is that they must wash up after the bags, which can be kept in all toilets. Moreover, towels are sometimes flushed down bathrooms by some individuals, clogging the drains and resulting in huge repair costs and hygiene issues. In such cases, clothes must be handed out. They must be bagged, carted, and trucked into landfills, which, in turn, poses environmental issues. Hence, taking the commercial use and cost-benefit analysis of the overall factors, end users can consider installing new commercial dryer products instead of paper dispensers as they are beneficial in the long run. Technology investments are propelling the high-speed hand dryer market forward. This means faster, more efficient, and eco-friendly hand dryers are on the horizon, shaping the future of hand drying. H

Manufacturer-Hospitality Industry Partnerships Reshaping the High-Speed Hand Dryer Market Evolution

The high-speed hand dryer market has witnessed a significant transformation in recent years, with hospitality partnerships playing a pivotal role in shaping its evolution. This trend has gained momentum as hotels, restaurants, and other hospitality establishments seek to enhance their sustainability efforts, reduce operational costs, and provide superior guest experiences. These partnerships are not only redefining the way hand dryers are used but are also driving innovation in response to the growing demand for eco-friendly solutions in the hospitality sector. The partnerships with the hospitality sector will likely create a strong demand for high speed hand dryers. A shared commitment to sustainability is the key reason behind partnerships in the high-speed hand dryer market. Many hotels and resorts actively pursue green initiatives to reduce their environmental footprint. By collaborating with hand dryer manufacturers, these establishments can replace traditional paper towels with energy-efficient, high-speed hand dryers. This switch reduces paper waste and lowers the carbon footprint associated with paper towel production and disposal. For instance, Hyatt partnered with Clean the World, a non-profit organization that recycles hotel soap and amenities, to install high-speed hand dryers in their properties globally. This partnership combined hygiene promotion with waste reduction, generating positive environmental and social impact. The hospitality sector focuses on sustainability and aligns perfectly with modern hand dryers' energy-efficient and eco-friendly features, making them an attractive choice for partnership.

Regional Insights

In 2022, Europe secured the largest global high-speed hand dryer market share, representing over 37% of total revenue.

The European region is a mature dryer market, with numerous countries actively promoting sustainable alternatives to paper towels to reduce waste. Countries like the United Kingdom, France, and Germany exhibit robust adoption rates, driven by a dual focus on hygiene and cost-effectiveness. European consumers prefer touchless and sensor-based hand dryers, considered superior in hygiene. This inclination has contributed to the strong market presence of such products across the region. The high-speed hand dryer market has also witnessed significant growth in North America, particularly in the United States and Canada. An increasing emphasis on hygiene and sustainability fuels this expansion. Adopting energy-efficient and eco-friendly hand dryers has gained momentum, propelled by stricter environmental regulations and a rising awareness of carbon footprints. The presence of numerous key players in Europe and North America has intensified competition and spurred innovation within the high-speed hand dryer market. This competitive landscape drives continuous technological advancements and product offerings to meet evolving consumer demands and regulatory standards.

APAC witnesses the fastest high-speed hand dryer market growth rate, reaching $708.65 million by 2028. The region's burgeoning population and increasing disposable incomes have led to a rise in the consumption of professional hygiene products. A preference for differentiated and value-added products further bolsters this trend. Governments in APAC have implemented programs to promote hand hygiene, particularly in hospitals and public sector establishments. Such initiatives have gained traction, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, enhancing awareness about hand hygiene practices and contributing to the expansion of the APAC high-speed hand dryer market. Across various commercial sectors, there is a growing emphasis on maintaining clean and hygienic environments. Heightened awareness of hand hygiene's role in preventing infections and diseases, coupled with the ongoing pandemic, has spurred demand for high-speed hand dryers in commercial settings throughout the APAC region.

Post-Purchase Benefit                      

  • 1hr of free analyst discussion
  • 10% off on customization

Key Company Profiles

  • Excel Dryer
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Mediclinics
  • TOTO
  • Rexnord
  • Alpine Industries
  • ASI Group
  • Askon Hygiene Products
  • ATC
  • Bobrick Washroom Equipment
  • Biodrier
  • Bradley Corporation
  • Comac Corporation
  • DAN DRYER
  • Dolphy
  • Dolphin Solutions
  • Dyson
  • ELECTROSTAR
  • Euronics Industries
  • Hokwang Industries
  • Jaquar Group
  • JVD
  • Kohler
  • MAYLERESCAPE
  • Novatech Automatic Systems
  • Palmer Fixture
  • SPL
  • STIEBEL ELTRON
  • Sloan Valve Company
  • TaiShan Jie Da Electrical
  • Taizhou Dihour Electrical Appliances
  • Techwin Electronics
  • Tekflo
  • Toshi Automation Solutions
  • Vortex Industries
  • Veltia
  • ZheJiang MoDun Sanitary Ware

Market Segmentation

Product

  • Hot Air
  • Jet Air

Operating Mode

  • Hands-Under
  • Hands-In

Mount Type

  • Wall-Mounted
  • Surface-Mounted

Distribution Channel

  • Offline
  • Online

Application

  • Commercial Spaces
  • Hospitality
  • Healthcare
  • Offices
  • Industrial Settings
  • Education Centres

Geography

  • Europe
    • Germany
    • The UK
    • France
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Benelux
    • Nordic
  • APAC
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Australia
  • North America
    • The US
    • Canada
  • Middle East & Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • The UAE
    • South Africa
    • Turkey
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Argentina

Key Questions Answered in the Report:   
How big is the global high speed hand dryer market?
What is the growth rate of the global high speed hand dryer market?
Which region dominates the global high speed hand dryer market share?
What are the significant trends in the high-speed hand dryer industry?
Who are the key players in the global high speed hand dryer market?

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

