High Speed Internet Access Now Available to More Rural Areas in Southeast Wisconsin

DELAVAN, Wis., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Public Service Commission for the State of Wisconsin created the Broadband Expansion Grant program to help meet the demand for improved broadband and encourage its development in Wisconsin's unserved and underserved areas. Since 2013, the PSC has awarded approximately $74.2 million to grant projects. The Governor's Task Force on Broadband Access was created to advise on strategies for successfully expanding high-speed Internet access to every residence, business, and institution in the state. This program is ongoing with subsequent rounds of funding being added since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local efforts to be a part of this statewide grant program are started by individual broadband companies and can be supported by investment groups as the material and labor cost mount.

A shining local example of these programs at work is the partnership of Edge Broadband and Millennium Infrastructure Fund. Edge Broadband successfully worked to secure 3 state grants totaling over $1M. As work on the expansion began they realized investment capital would be needed to bridge the work–to-grant payment gap. This is where Millennium came in. By providing up-front capital to support the construction of the network, Edge Broadband was able to quickly expand coverage in previously unsupported areas of Lauderdale Lakes, Whitewater, Fort Atkinson, Milton and other locations in Walworth and Jefferson Counties.

Edge Broadband is:

Edge Broadband was created to provide the best possible Internet for improved scalability. Compared to wireless Internet, fiber optic reaches further distances, provides faster upload and download speeds, and can withstand weather conditions without downtime.

A locally owned, family-owned, and veteran-owned business based in Whitewater, Wisconsin, Brian Madl continues to work closely with his team to extend the fiber network throughout Walworth and Jefferson counties.

Contact: [email protected] Phone: 262-458-4220

Millennium Infrastructure Fund is:

The Millennium Group of companies has revolutionized services and products available to network operators worldwide. This innovative approach allows operators to connect their customers to broadband services with ever-faster speed and improved reliably.

The Infrastructure Fund is the newest resource at Millennium, a national distributor and technology company in the fiber optic network space. Company resources range from feasibility studies, data enhancement, project management, equipment leasing, and material distribution. Millennium supplies superior services that include consulting, creative project management solutions, materials, and financing,

Contact: [email protected] Phone: 866-287-7830

SOURCE Millennium Infrastructure Fund