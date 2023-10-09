High-Speed Railways Propel Demand for Advanced Railway Couplers, Boosting Market Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Railway Couplers Market 2023-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The railway couplers market is set to experience substantial growth, with a projected increase of USD 275.16 million during the period from 2022 to 2027, at an accelerating Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.53% throughout the forecast period.

The comprehensive report on the railway couplers market provides a holistic analysis, including market size and forecasts, current trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis, featuring approximately 25 vendors.

Key Market Drivers

Several key factors are driving the growth of the railway couplers market:

  1. Investments in New Railway Projects: Increased investments in new railway projects are driving demand for railway couplers as an integral component of modern railway systems.
  2. Rising Trade Activities: Increased demand for rail logistics, driven by rising trade activities, is contributing to market growth.
  3. Modernization of Railway Infrastructure: A focus on upgrading and modernizing railway infrastructure fuels the demand for advanced railway couplers.

Market Segmentation

The railway couplers market is segmented as follows:

By Product:

  1. Semi-automatic
  2. Automatic

By Application:

  1. Passenger train
  2. High-speed train
  3. Freight train
  4. Metro and light rail

By Geographical Landscape:

  1. APAC
  2. Europe
  3. North America
  4. South America
  5. Middle East and Africa

Emerging Market Trends

The report identifies several emerging market trends, including:

  1. Virtually Coupled Trains: The concept of virtually coupled trains is driving market growth, enhancing railway efficiency and safety.
  2. IoT Adoption in Railways: The increasing adoption of IoT (Internet of Things) in railways is contributing to improved railway coupler technology.
  3. High-Speed Railways: The advent of high-speed railways is leading to increased demand for advanced coupler systems.

Key Companies Mentioned

The report provides vendor analysis and mentions approximately 25 companies operating in the railway couplers market, including:

  • A.D. Electrosteel Pvt. Ltd.
  • aichele GROUP GmbH Co. KG
  • Amsted Industries Inc.
  • CIM LAF
  • Dellner Couplers AB
  • Esco Group
  • Escorts Kubota Ltd.
  • Flender GmbH
  • Irwin Car and Equipment
  • Jiangsu Tedrail Industrial Co. Ltd.
  • Nippon Steel Corp.
  • OLEO International
  • Rail Udyog
  • Shanghai Suyu Railway Material
  • Strato Inc.
  • Titagarh Wagons Ltd.
  • Voith GmbH and Co. KGaA
  • Wabtec Corp.

