High Street Insurance Partners Acquires Tompkins Insurance Agency

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- High Street Insurance Partners ("High Street"), a provider of specialty commercial property & casualty insurance, employee benefits services, and personal lines, announced today that it is has acquired the assets of the Tompkins Insurance Agency ("TIA"), an independent insurance firm.

Based in Traverse City, Michigan, TIA provides specialized business & personal insurance solutions throughout Michigan.

TIA employees will report to Randy Flinn, President of KorthaseFlinn Insurance & Financial Services, a High Street Insurance Partners company. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About High Street Insurance Partners

Headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan, High Street Insurance Partners provides specialty commercial property & casualty insurance, employee benefits services and personal lines to a wide range of industries. High Street Insurance Partners distinguishes itself through the specialization of its practice groups, leveraging the collective expertise of its partners to provide tailored solutions to its clients. Aligning industry expertise with insurance products and services expertise, it significantly enhances the customer experience and provides agency partners the opportunity to grow and expand with their customer base. For more information please visit: www.highstreetpartners.com.

About KorthaseFlinn Insurance & Financial Services

Founded in the 1926, KorthaseFlinn Insurance is one of Northern Michigan's largest independent insurance and financial services firms. The Company's team of professionals from various backgrounds, bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to solve client's risk management problems and to help them protect and accumulate assets. Today it operates four offices and services over ten thousand clients throughout the Midwest. For more information, please visit: www.korthaseflinn.com.

