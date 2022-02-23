High Street Insurance Partners completes 100th Transaction

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- High Street Insurance Partners ("HSIP") announced today that it has partnered with The Craft Agency in Jackson, Michigan making it their 100th acquisition in just over three years. In 2021, High Street Insurance Partners bought 79 agencies making them the third most active insurance acquisitor in the US.

"We have experienced significant growth over the last three years," said Scott Wick CEO of HSIP. "More importantly, our focus is on building the best insurance agency with like-minded people who thrive serving their clients and communities. We are thrilled to have completed our 100th transaction, The Craft Agency being from Michigan where we started and call home."

The Craft Agency has been serving their clients for 100 years and provides comprehensive personal lines, commercial and life insurance across Michigan. Robert Craft, President, The Craft Agency commented, "We couldn't be happier partnering with HSIP and being their 100th agency. They know and understand our market, clients, and community. Together we will be able to continue to provide the best solutions and service to all our constituents."

Scott Goodreau, President and COO, of HSIP also stated, "We look forward to what 2022 holds and how we can expand our footprint to create stronger, more resilient communities for the future."

About High Street Insurance Partners

High Street Insurance Partners (HSIP) is a full-service, independent insurance brokerage firm. Founded in 2018, the Traverse City, Michigan-based company provides a broad array of business insurance & risk management; employee benefits & human capital management; financial & retirement services; and personal insurance solutions delivered through community-focused agencies. HSIP has offices in 24 states based in Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, & Washington. Additional information can be found at www.highstreetpartners.com.

