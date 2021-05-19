High Street Insurance Partners Expands Pacific Northwest

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- High Street Insurance Partners (HSIP), a full-service insurance brokerage platform, announced today that it has acquired Hermiston, Oregon-based Simmons Insurance Group (SIG). Transaction terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 1974, SIG, a full-service insurance agency, will remain under the leadership of Agency President, Jacob Neighbors. SIG has two offices in Hermiston and an additional office in Beaverton, Oregon. Neighbors will report to Scott Goodreau, Managing Partner & COO of HSIP.