High Street Insurance Partners Names Dave Tuit Senior Partner & CFO to Help Drive Growth

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- High Street Insurance Partners ("High Street"), a provider of commercial insurance, personal lines and employee benefits services, announced today that it has appointed Dave Tuit as Senior Partner & CFO.

Tuit joins a management team led by High Street executives Scott Wick, Managing Partner & Chief Executive Officer, and Randall Koch, Managing Director & Chief Operating Officer, to help pursue continued growth through additional expansion opportunities in the insurance agency market. High Street, an ExecFactor® platform formed in August 2018 by Huron Capital, has completed four acquisitions since its formation.

Tuit, 51, brings more than 29 years of experience in financial and operational leadership roles in a variety of industries, including insurance.

"We couldn't be more excited to add Dave to our team as we take our next steps toward significant growth," Wick said. "His extensive expertise in finance and acquisitions and his overall leadership will immediately strengthen our ability to pursue expansion opportunities and grow effectively."

Most recently, Tuit served as CFO and Treasurer for Acrisure – one of the 10 largest insurance brokerages – where he spearheaded organizational growth and profitability. He has also led finance and operations for the strategic investment/business development arm of Amway.

"I'm very pleased to join Scott, Randy and the partners of High Street, who have significant expertise and leadership in the insurance brokerage industry, and a real passion for agency partners, their teams, and their customers," Tuit said.

High Street, one of 15 Huron Capital ExecFactor® initiatives, was formed to pursue a buy-and-build strategy through add-on acquisitions in the insurance agency market.

"ExecFactor® platforms are developed to combine a CEO's industry expertise with Huron Capital's extensive investment experience and committed capital," said Matt Hare, Partner at Huron Capital. "David's capabilities are a great addition to the existing management team. We believe that his range of experience and skill in achieving successful outcomes in high growth and complex environments will help High Street as we pursue our strategic initiatives."

About High Street Insurance Partners

Headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan, High Street Insurance Partners provides commercial property & casualty insurance, employee benefits services and personal lines to a wide range of industries. High Street Insurance Partners distinguishes itself through the specialization of its practice groups, leveraging the collective expertise of its partners to provide tailored solutions to its clients. Aligning industry expertise with insurance products and services expertise, it significantly enhances the customer experience and provides agency partners the opportunity to grow and expand with their customer base. For more information, please visit: www.highstreetpartners.com.

About Huron Capital

Based in Detroit, Huron Capital is an operationally-focused private equity firm with a long history of growing lower middle-market companies through our proprietary ExecFactor® buy-and-build investment model. We prefer complex situations where we can help companies reach their full potential by combining our operational approach, substantial capital base, and transaction experience with seasoned operating executives. Celebrating its twentieth anniversary in 2019, Huron Capital has raised over $1.8 billion in capital through six committed private equity funds and invested in over 170 companies, and our portfolio companies have employed over 11,000 people throughout North America. The Huron Capital buy-and-build investment model includes equity recapitalizations, family succession transactions, market-entry strategies, corporate carve-outs, and management buyouts of companies having revenues up to $200 million. Huron Capital targets both control and non-control equity stakes in fundamentally-sound companies that can benefit from the firm's operational approach to creating value. Huron Capital's sector focus includes business services, consumer products & services and specialty industrials. For more information, please visit: www.huroncapital.com.

