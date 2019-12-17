High Street Real Estate Partners and WHI Real Estate Partners acquire the iconic King Charles Inn and tap Davidson Hotels & Resorts to manage

ATLANTA, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Davidson Hotels & Resorts, one of the nation's premier full-service hospitality management companies, announces the addition of King Charles Inn to its growing portfolio. Operated by Pivot Hotels & Resorts, Davidson's lifestyle and luxury vertical, the 91-room boutique hotel is centrally located in downtown Charleston's Historic District with convenient access to shopping on King Street and the city's celebrated dining and entertainment scene. Beginning in 2020, the property will undergo a transformation that will include renovations to all guestrooms and public spaces as well as a rebranding to support the elevated repositioning. This marks the second property in Charleston for Davidson, demonstrating the company's accelerated growth based on its agility, value creation and delivery of exceptional results.

Accommodations at King Charles Inn are the perfect combination of timeless and traditional comfort. Brimming with quintessential Charleston charm, elegance, and warmth, hotel amenities feature a la carte and daily bar service at BREW Pub & Café; an outdoor pool with sundeck and terrace; access to Pivotal Fitness, located adjacent to the hotel; a nightly evening reception with complimentary accoutrements and more.

"We are pleased to welcome the storied King Charles Inn to our portfolio as a vibrant, one-of-a-kind experience for travelers," said Davidson Hotels & Resorts President Thom Geshay. "With oversight of one of Charleston's most historic sites, we will embrace the property's rich history and leverage our management expertise towards an even brighter future."

"Charleston is one of the most popular destinations in the country right now and it's exciting to be in this market with institutionally proficient and locally-immersed partners at the helm," said Justin Wilson, President, High Street Real Estate Partners. "We are happy to be teaming up with WHI Real Estate Partners and Davidson to reinvigorate and reenergize this historic property to be more contemporary, refined and in line with guests' evolving travel needs."

Dating back to the early 19th century, the location at the corner of Meeting and Hasell Streets that now houses the King Charles Inn has been witness to countless moments in the iconic history of Charleston. Originally home to the Pavilion Hotel, built in the early 1800s, folklore states that Edgar Allen Poe spent weekends at the property during his service as a soldier at Fort Moultrie on nearby Sullivan's Island. According to legend, The Gold-Bug was written during one of Poe's overnight stays. To memorialize the prolific writer, the property offers an exclusive guided walking tour, highlighting local sites that inspired Poe's most enduring works and retraces his footsteps through alleys and graveyards.

For more information about King Charles Inn, please visit https://www.kingcharlesinn.com

About Davidson Hotels & Resorts

Davidson Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, full-service hospitality management company comprised of more than 45 hotels and resorts; 100 restaurants, bars and lounges; and nearly 1.5 million square feet of meeting space across the United States. Amassing one of the purest full-service hotel portfolios in the industry, Davidson, along with its lifestyle and luxury operating vertical, Pivot Hotels & Resorts, specializes in independent and branded assets in the upper-upscale to luxury segments. A trusted partner and preferred operator for Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, Marriott, and Margaritaville, Davidson offers a unique entrepreneurial management style and owners' mentality that provides the individualized personal service of a small company, enhanced by the breadth and depth of skill and experience of a larger company. For more information, visit www.davidsonhotels.com. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhotelsresorts and Twitter: @Davidson_Hotels. Like us on Facebook: @ DavidsonHotelsandResorts . Connect with us on LinkedIn: @Davidson_Hotels_and_Resorts.

About Pivot Hotels & Resorts

Pivot Hotels & Resorts is the lifestyle and luxury operating vertical of award-winning hospitality management company Davidson Hotels & Resorts. With a deep-rooted passion for continuous innovation, Pivot offers exceptional service delivery, revenue generation, integrated marketing and financial responsibility. Constituted by some of the most accomplished leaders in lifestyle hospitality and backed by Davidson's institutional proficiency in the industry, Pivot caters to today's experience-, adventure-minded traveler through approachable design, locally-inspired food and beverage, heartfelt service and one-of-a-kind experiences at each of its properties. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhotelsresorts and Twitter: @Davidson_Hotels. Like us on Facebook: @DavidsonHotelsandResorts. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @Davidson_Hotels_and_Resorts.

About High Street Real Estate Partners

High Street Real Estate Partners is a privately held real-estate investment firm focused on developing and acquiring equity interests in hospitality and multi-family assets in highly rated markets. High Street's principals have vast experience in the hospitality industry and are widely regarded as some of the most trusted minds in real estate. We rely on the extensive contacts and experience of our principals to identify opportunities and negotiate favorable acquisition terms while aligning ourselves with like-minded capital and experienced operators with proven track records of creating value throughout the market cycle. Assets that are developed or acquired by High Street are actively asset managed by us. Acquired assets may involve renovations, repositioning and/or brand re-flaggings to meet return objectives and maximize asset value.

About WHI Real Estate Partners

WHI Real Estate Partners L.P. ("WHIREP") is an investment firm focused on repositioning middle-market real estate assets throughout the United States. WHIREP manages a series of fully-discretionary, institutional funds whose investors include university endowments, foundations, health-care systems and family offices, among others. For more information, visit www.whirep.com

