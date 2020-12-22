High Street Real Estate Partners, Rgp Partners, And Acron Real Estate Investments Acquire Two Iconic Assets In Snowmass, Colorado - Tap Davidson Hotels & Resorts To Manage

ATLANTA, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Davidson Hotels & Resorts, one of the nation's premier full-service hospitality management companies, has been selected by High Street Real Estate Partners, RGP Partners, and ACRON Real Estate Investments to manage The Westin Snowmass Resort and Wildwood Snowmass. As part of the transition, both properties will undergo transformational renovations to guestrooms, F&B outlets and public spaces. Bolstering its presence in Colorado, Davidson now operates four properties in the state, with a fifth in the pipeline.

"We are pleased to tap Davidson Hotels & Resorts as operator of these two distinguished assets in Snowmass, Colorado. These assets are excellent additions to High Street's growing portfolio of irreplaceable hospitality properties in the United States' premier destination markets," stated Justin Wilson, President of High Street Real Estate Partners. "The Town of Snowmass Village, a family-friendly and vibrant mountain town, has recognized substantial business growth and an influx of new development and visitors over the past decade. Our main goal in acquiring these assets is to become an exciting piece of the evolving Snowmass story while being cognizant of the preservation efforts needed to uphold the natural beauty and integrity of the area. Our partnership with RGP Partners and ACRON Real Estate Investments consolidates decades of real estate repositioning experience throughout the world, including the Aspen/Snowmass area."

"As outdoor enthusiasts with a passion for the mountains, we are excited to officially welcome these distinctive properties to our portfolio," said Davidson Hotels & Resorts President Thom Geshay. "Our team possesses deep-rooted knowledge of the complexities of seasonal resort operations. We are grateful to build upon our existing partnership with High Street Real Estate Partners and remain focused on driving bottom line results, while creating an inspiring work environment that enables our team members to execute thoughtful experiences for guests."

Situated in the heart of Snowmass Village with ski-in/ski-out access to Snowmass Mountain, The Westin Snowmass Resort features 254 rooms and 17 suites. With easy access to the slopes, dining, shopping and nightlife, the resort offers two restaurants, an on-site Starbucks®, a Westin Spa, mountainside heated pool, hot tub & sun deck, a Westin WORKOUT™ fitness center, private ski and bike valet, and 25,000 square feet of state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, including an 11,800 square-foot ballroom.

Wildwood Snowmass offers a laid-back, authentic mountain experience in a casual, hip environment. With 121 cozy rooms and suites, Wildwood is minutes from the slopes of Snowmass and village hotspots. The Bar at Wildwood, a casual beer hall ideal for après ski, dinner or late-night fun, pours 10 taps of Colorado's finest brews paired with classic tavern fare, appetizers and specialty pizzas.

For more information about Westin Snowmass and Wildwood Snowmass, please visit www.westinsnowmass.com and www.wildwoodsnowmass.com.

About Davidson Hotels & Resorts

Davidson Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning, full-service hospitality management company comprised of 60 existing hotels and resorts; more than 120 restaurants, bars and lounges; and nearly 1.5 million square feet of meeting space across the United States. Amassing one of the purest full-service hotel portfolios in the industry, Davidson, along with its lifestyle and luxury operating vertical, Pivot Hotels & Resorts, specializes in independent and branded assets in the upper-upscale to luxury segments. A trusted partner and preferred operator for Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Kimpton, and Margaritaville, Davidson offers a unique entrepreneurial management style and owners' mentality that provides the individualized personal service of a small company, enhanced by the breadth and depth of skill and experience of a larger company. For more information, visit www.davidsonhotels.com. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhotelsresorts and Twitter: @Davidson_Hotels. Like us on Facebook: @DavidsonHotelsandResorts. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @Davidson_Hotels_and_Resorts.

About High Street Real Estate Partners

High Street Real Estate Partners is a privately held real-estate investment firm focused on developing and acquiring equity interests in hospitality and multi-family assets in highly rated markets. High Street's principals have vast experience in the hospitality industry and are widely regarded as some of the most trusted minds in real estate. We rely on the extensive contacts and experience of our principals to identify opportunities and negotiate favorable acquisition terms while aligning ourselves with like-minded capital and experienced operators with proven track records of creating value throughout the market cycle. Assets that are developed or acquired by High Street are actively asset managed by us. Acquired assets may involve renovations, repositioning and/or brand re-flaggings to meet return objectives and maximize asset value.

About RGP Partners

RGP Partners is an affiliate of Ajax Holdings, an opportunistic, private investment company founded in 2012, with offices in Aspen, CO and New Orleans, LA. We are primarily focused on real estate investment, new construction, redevelopment, brokerage and management of commercial, residential and hotel properties in selected niche markets throughout the US. On a selective basis, we will consider investing in industries adjacent to our core focus on real property. We aspire to identify opportunities, create partnerships and provide leadership that result in successful business ventures and enriching work environments. We are also committed to improving the social fabric of the communities where we invest through financial support of various non-profit groups and programs. In pursuing this mission, we will create long-term increasing value for our owners, employees, clients and the communities we serve.

About ACRON Real Estate Investments

Founded in 1981, ACRON Real Estate Investments ("ACRON") is headquartered in Switzerland and the United States with business entities in Luxembourg, Germany and Brazil. ACRON offers the advantage of first-class assets, trophy properties and prime projects in the world's safe havens. Internationally minded, ACRON combines its global expertise with local presence in the most stable real estate markets. As of January 2020, the company's transaction volume in Switzerland, Europe and, in particular, the USA, amounted to over $2 billion.

Media contact:

Carrie Drost

Davidson Hotels & Resorts

[email protected]

470-799-6053

SOURCE Davidson Hotels & Resorts