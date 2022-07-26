High-Strength Steel Market Size to Grow by USD 14.51 Mn, ArcelorMittal SA and Essar Steel India Ltd. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. View a Sample Report

High-Strength Steel Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the high-strength steel market include ArcelorMittal SA, Essar Steel India Ltd., HBIS Group Co. Ltd., Hyundai Steel Co., JSW Steel Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., Nucor Corp., POSCO Group, Tata Steel Ltd., and United States Steel Corp. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

ArcelorMittal SA - The company offers Fortiform range of AHSS for the automotive industry.

Essar Steel India Ltd. - The company offers high-strength steel for manufacturing wheels, reinforcement bars and pillars, and different parts of heavy trucks.

HBIS Group Co. Ltd. - The company offers high-strength steel through its steel material sector, which provides high-strength cold-rolled sheets, ultra-strength rebars, heavy plates, steel pipes, and steel bars.

Hyundai Steel Co. - The company offers high-strength steel in the form of rolled sheets, ultra-strength rebars, heavy plates, steel pipes, and steel bars.

JSW Steel Ltd. - The company offers high-strength steel for automotive applications, such as the manufacturing of lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles.

The report also covers the following areas:

High-Strength Steel Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Application

Automotive



Construction



Aviation



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America

High-Strength Steel Market 2020-2024: Revenue-generating application segments

The automotive segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. High-strength steel has superior performance because of its high tensile strength, toughness, and weldability when compared to conventional steel. Such properties help automakers attain consumer safety and fuel efficiency. Hence, the demand for high-strength steel is increasing in the automobile industry.

High-Strength Steel Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist high-strength steel market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the high-strength steel market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the high-strength steel market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of high-strength steel market vendors

High Strength Steel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.14% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 14.51 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.82 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ArcelorMittal SA, Essar Steel India Ltd., HBIS Group Co. Ltd., Hyundai Steel Co., JSW Steel Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., Nucor Corp., POSCO Group, Tata Steel Ltd., and United States Steel Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Steel

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Construction - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Aviation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Aviation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Aviation - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 26: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 39: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 44: Industry risks

9.2 Competitive Landscape

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ArcelorMittal SA

Exhibit 47: ArcelorMittal SA - Overview



Exhibit 48: ArcelorMittal SA - Business segments



Exhibit 49: ArcelorMittal SA – Key News



Exhibit 50: ArcelorMittal SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 51: ArcelorMittal SA - Segment focus

10.4 Essar Steel India Ltd.

Exhibit 52: Essar Steel India Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 53: Essar Steel India Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 54: Essar Steel India Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 HBIS Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 55: HBIS Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 56: HBIS Group Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 57: HBIS Group Co. Ltd. – Key News



Exhibit 58: HBIS Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Hyundai Steel Co.

Exhibit 59: Hyundai Steel Co. - Overview



Exhibit 60: Hyundai Steel Co. - Product and service



Exhibit 61: Hyundai Steel Co. - Key offerings

10.7 JSW STEEL Ltd.

Exhibit 62: JSW STEEL Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 63: JSW STEEL Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 64: JSW STEEL Ltd. - Key News



Exhibit 65: JSW STEEL Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: JSW STEEL Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Nippon Steel Corp.

Exhibit 67: Nippon Steel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Nippon Steel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Nippon Steel Corp. – Key News



Exhibit 70: Nippon Steel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Nippon Steel Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Nucor Corp.

Exhibit 72: Nucor Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Nucor Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 74: Nucor Corp. – Key News



Exhibit 75: Nucor Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: Nucor Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 POSCO

Exhibit 77: POSCO - Overview



Exhibit 78: POSCO - Business segments



Exhibit 79: POSCO - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: POSCO - Segment focus

10.11 Tata Steel Ltd.

Exhibit 81: Tata Steel Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 82: Tata Steel Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 83: Tata Steel Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: Tata Steel Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 United States Steel Corp.

Exhibit 85: United States Steel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 86: United States Steel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 87: United States Steel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: United States Steel Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 90: Research Methodology



Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 92: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations

