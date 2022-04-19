High-Tech Decluttering and Reselling Service, Remoov, Receives $2.4 Million in Additional Funding to Fight Climate Change

This seed extension comes from a real estate mogul with a passion for social change and technology-driven initiatives, supports the decluttering startup's drive to increase charitable upcycling and reduce landfill waste

SAN FRANCISCO, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With Earth Day 2022 right around the corner, businesses across the globe are renewing their commitment to sustainability—but for Remoov, a high-tech decluttering and reselling service, sustainability has driven their operations from day one. Serving the Bay area, Phoenix, and South Florida, Remoov helps homeowners and businesses get rid of and recycle their pre-owned goods in four ways: by picking up what the owners don't want, selling what they can for the owner's profit, donating what they can, and responsibly disposing of any remaining items. The result is staggering. In its short existence, Remoov has reduced America's 12 million tons of annual landfill waste by 6.3 million pounds, one of many achievements in sustainability that recently earned the decluttering startup a $2.4 million seed extension in new funding to continue its vital fight against climate change.

"Sustainability is at the core of our business, our investors have a vested interest in supporting companies that have an impact beyond making money," said Luis Perez, founder of Remoov. "We are intentional about our business practices and believe that, as citizens of the world, we have a responsibility to prioritize environmental safety and ensure a healthy planet for future generations. We are especially excited to gain support from investors who align with our ideals and want to help us make the world a better place."

Since launching in 2014, when Perez saw a void in the marketplace for a high-tech, white-glove decluttering startup and decided to start one himself, Remoov has made an indelible impact on the environment. In its eight years of operation, the company has upcycled 2,886 metric tons of pre-owned goods. It has reduced 418.2 tons of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere—equivalent to the amount of CO 2 that is typically absorbed by 69,610 trees—thus directly affecting the leading cause of global warming. As if that weren't enough, Remoov has reduced the amount of smog in the air by 600 kilograms and has saved more than 200 million liters of water and 10,000 trees. Fully committed to doing good for both the planet and its people, Remoov is also using their sustainability efforts to help Ukrainian refugees who were displaced from their homes due to the recent Russian invasion and are now moving to the United States. For any items that can be resold or donated, Remoov customers now have the option to donate them directly to these Ukrainian refugees as they resettle and build a new life in America.

Inspired by Remoov's impact, investor Gary Acosta of LAT VC, a purpose-driven venture capitalist firm on a mission to invest in Latino-led, tech-enabled businesses, was moved to invest to further the company's growth and sustainability efforts. As co-founder and CEO of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals® (NAHREP), Acosta has seen, firsthand, how the real estate industry can help this cause, especially when you consider the number of homes and businesses that need to be staged or decorated and the propensity for upcycled furniture to do just that. Remoov, which has a showroom in the San Francisco Bay Area, Phoenix, and another in Miami, as well as an online marketplace at thelocalflea.com, has one of the largest collections of quality, pre-owned goods in the U.S., positioning it to fill that need.

"When evaluating potential investments, we look at the company's potential for growth and also impact in our society," said Acosta, a founding partner at LAT VC. "In 2022, when real estate is at an all-time high and we are at the crux of a global crisis in climate change, Remoov is ideally positioned to provide a service that can help every home and business while reducing global waste."

Remoov San Francisco is located at 160 Sylvester Rd, South San Francisco, CA 94080, tel: 415-857-2791.

Remoov Phoenix is located at 1415 E Jackson St, Phoenix AZ, 85034, tel: 480-542-0442.

Remoov Miami is located at 7457 NW 55th St, Miami, FL 33166, tel: 305-317-5121.

For more information about Remoov's services, visit www.remoovit.com or follow @remoovit on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Remoov

Remoov is a tech-based pickup service that sells, donates, and disposes of a home or office's pre-owned or used goods. A product of the accelerator program at 500 Startups, the San Francisco-born service uses one-of-a-kind algorithms to determine an item's value. Remoov serves the San Francisco Bay, Phoenix, and Miami communities and plans for a national expansion by the end of 2022. For more information about Remoov, visit www.remoovit.com or follow @remoovit on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

