High-tech fab in Dresden receives state-of-the-art electron-beam lithography system

News provided by

Vistec Electron Beam GmbH

10 Jan, 2024, 06:32 ET

Investment in new production tool for the semiconductor equipment industry.

JENA, Germany, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenoptik is investing a low double-digit million-euro amount in a state-of-the-art system for the high-tech fab currently under construction in Dresden. The new electron-beam lithography system (E-Beam) will be used to manufacture high-precision micro-optical components for customers in the semiconductor and optical communication sectors. The manufacturer is the Jena based e-beam technology specialist Vistec Electron Beam GmbH. The system will be delivered at the beginning of 2025.

Creating the smallest structures with maximum precision

This type of electron-beam lithography system can "write" structures with a precision in the 10-nanometer range (approximately 1/2,000th of a hair) on substrates up to 300 mm in diameter.

The Vistec SB3050-2 electron-beam lithography system is based on the so-called Variable Shaped Beam principle, with which even large areas can be structured highly accurately and effectively. The high degree of automation, combined with flexibility in terms of usable substrates, are further features of the Vistec SB3050-2 that enable it to be used in an industrial environment. The system is equipped with Cell Projection functionality, opening up further possibilities for applications in micro-optics. 

Jenoptik has been active in Dresden since 2007. With the new high-tech fab at Airportpark Dresden, the company is consolidating its production, which is currently spread across several small external sites, while at the same time expanding its capacities. The clean room production in the new fab will cover 2,000 square meters with clean room areas of classes ISO 5 and 3 and meet the highest requirements for freedom from vibrations and temperature stability.

High environmental standards are taken into account for the entire fab: Jenoptik is striving to fulfill the currently most comprehensive and stringent building criteria in terms of sustainability with the "KfW 40 Standard" and the "LEED Gold Standard Certification". At the same time, high-quality jobs will be created and the number of employees on site will increase to a total of more than 120. The Saxon state capital will thus become the main location for the micro-optics sector.

About Jenoptik

Optical technologies form the basis of our business. Jenoptik is a global photonics group and comprises the two divisions Advanced Photonic Solutions and Smart Mobility Solutions. Non-photonic activities, particularly for the automotive market, are operated as independent brands within the Non-Photonic Portfolio Companies. Our key markets primarily include semiconductor & electronics, life science & medical technology as well as smart mobility. More than 4,400 people worldwide work for the Jenoptik Group, which is headquartered in Jena (Germany). JENOPTIK AG is listed on the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and traded on the MDax and TecDax. In fiscal year 2022, Jenoptik generated revenue of 980.7 million euros.

About Vistec Electron Beam GmbH

As a long-standing equipment supplier, Vistec Electron Beam GmbH, Jena (Germany) is providing leading technology solutions for advanced electron-beam lithography. Based on the Variable Shaped Beam (VSB) principle, the electron-beam lithography systems are mainly utilized for industrial and advanced research applications, such as electron-beam direct write in semiconductor manufacturing, including compound semiconductor direct write, mask writing as well as photonics and several new emerging markets.

Efficient data processing & innovative exposure strategies (e.g. Cell Projection) open up new applications, especially in the field of AR/VR. Vistec's technology features automated handling, as well as high flexibility, writing accuracy and productivity and therefore is suitable for prototyping and low volume production. In addition to its production facility in Germany, Vistec maintains service & support centers in Asia Pacific, USA and Europe.

Contact

JENOPTIK AG

Communications and Marketing

Cornelia Ehrler

Phone: +49 3641 65-2256

E-mail: [email protected]

Vistec Electron Beam GmbH

Manager Sales & Marketing

Ines Stolberg

Phone: +49 3641 7998-155

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Vistec Electron Beam GmbH

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.