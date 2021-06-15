High-Tech Hair Transplants in Turkey Drive the Global Market's Growth

ISTANBUL, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MedArt Hair Transplant Clinic notes that a recent market analysis by Data Bridge Market Research finds that the global hair transplant market is expected to reach nearly $51.8 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 18.65%. With its booming medical tourism that made it a hair restoration hotspot, Turkey is one of the top countries contributing to that growth.

Cutting-Edge Technology for World-Class Results

Affordable hair transplant Turkey prices are one of the top reasons why a growing number of men and women worldwide travel to Turkey for hair restorations. Compared to other European countries, hair transplants in Turkey are about 70% cheaper. Another reason why people flock to Turkey to get a hair transplant is high-end technology.

Many hair clinics in Turkey focus on high-tech procedures to ensure high-quality results while still maintaining fairly low prices, thanks to the country's low cost of living, labor costs, and taxes. MedArt Hair Transplant Clinic in Istanbul is one of them.

As per the numerous reports in local newspapers, news channels, and online platforms, including social media, Google reviews, and various patient forums, this clinic is well-renowned among patients and industry experts.

Expert Medical Staff and Personalized Services

MedArt Hair Transplant Clinic has world-renowned surgeons and educated, experienced, and highly-trained medical staff. They have performed more than 4,000 successful hair transplant surgeries to date, and they keep improving their services with innovative methods, such as the Sapphire FUE and DHI (Direct Hair Implantation).

The clinic's patient service specialists have international experience in customer service, administration, and physiology. In addition, each of them is fluent in at least three languages, including Turkish, so patients can enjoy a high level of convenience without any miscommunication.

According to all the patient reviews and ratings, personalized services, ethics, and transparency are MedArt Hair Transplant Clinic's key differentiators.

All-Inclusive Packages for Stress-Free Experiences

Every reputable hair transplant clinic in Turkey offers all-inclusive packages, and the MedArt Hair Transplant Clinic is not an exception.

Its packages include the following:

A free, no-commitment consultation

Maximum number of grafts

One PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma) treatment session

Post-op care, including follow-ups for at least a year

Post-op medications

Special hair products for the first ten washes

The first post-op hair wash by a specialist

Three nights at a five-star hotel (breakfast included)

Airport-hotel-clinic transfers

A native-language interpreter

The clinic and the hotel are located in the same complex, thus ensuring a cozy and COVID-safe experience, as patients don't need to go through heavy traffic.

Anyone interested in MedArt Hair Transplant Clinic can reach out via email, social media, or WhatsApp to schedule a free consultation, find out if they are a good hair transplant candidate, discuss their options, and learn more about the clinic's services.

