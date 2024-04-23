High Tech Health International, Inc. Announces Breakthrough to Maximize Health Benefits from Sauna Use

BOULDER, Colo., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine transforming your sauna experience into a precision tool for health optimization. High Tech Health International, Inc., a pioneer in infrared sauna technology, introduces Sauna Guide™, an innovative technology poised to revolutionize sauna use by providing unprecedented insights into personal health benefits at a cellular level.

Before now, the benefits of sauna use, particularly those relating to longevity, were known but never measurable for an individual. Today, High Tech Health changes that. Sauna Guide™ enables users not only to see but also enhance the health benefits of every sauna session. With this intelligent tool, each session is a step towards optimized wellness, tailored precisely to your body.

A breakthrough feature, the Sauna Fitness™ indicator, transforms simple data like height and weight along with your sauna usage history into a comprehensive understanding of your body's adaptation to heat. This single, dynamic score predicts the effectiveness of your sauna sessions, advising you on the optimal duration and frequency to maximize physiological benefits.

Erik Johnson, CEO of High Tech Health, shares his enthusiasm: "With Sauna Guide™, years of dedicated research have culminated in our enhanced understanding of the body's response to heat and have enabled us to make a tool that pushes the boundaries of what infrared saunas can achieve. This patent-pending innovation is set to redefine not just sauna technology but potentially other fitness products as well."

Availability: The future of sauna technology is here. Sauna Guide™ and the Sauna Fitness™ indicator are exclusive features of the Transcend® Smart Sauna, now available from High Tech Health. Experience the next level of personalized sauna therapy by visiting www.hightechhealth.com/sauna-guide/.

About High Tech Health International, Inc.: Since 1997, High Tech Health International, Inc. has been at the forefront of producing state-of-the-art infrared saunas for both the medical community and health-minded individuals. Committed to enhancing health through innovation, High Tech Health is dedicated to advancing wellness technologies for global benefit.

