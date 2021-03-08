High-Tech High Heels - North Texas elects five new directors to board

DALLAS, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- High-Tech High Heels – North Texas, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to close the gender gap in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) fields, announced five new members have been elected to its Board of Directors. The newly elected and current directors are STEM leaders across Dallas-Fort Worth dedicated to ushering the HTHH North Texas chapter into a successful future.

New directors include:

Dawn Bradney - Dawn is a Support Engineering Director at Microsoft for their Azure Rapid Response offering.

- Dawn is a Support Engineering Director at Microsoft for their Azure Rapid Response offering. Vanessa Zeman - Vanessa's role as a Chief Financial Operating Officer (CFOO) provides strategic direction for global finance, operations, governance, and compliance functions.

- Vanessa's role as a Chief Financial Operating Officer (CFOO) provides strategic direction for global finance, operations, governance, and compliance functions. Alexa Nguyen - Alexa is a Senior Consultant at The Vested Group, a five-star NetSuite solution provider.

- Alexa is a Senior Consultant at The Vested Group, a five-star NetSuite solution provider. Sherri Thomas - Sherri is an IBM Corporation executive with 24 years of domestic and international experience.

- Sherri is an IBM Corporation executive with 24 years of domestic and international experience. Tori Salido - Tori Salido is a Machine Learning Engineer at Toyota Connected.

The High-Tech High Heels – North Texas Chapter Board of Directors is led by President Robin Bray. Robin and the entire North Texas Chapter is committed to supporting organizations focused on improving STEM education, providing learning opportunities to girls across the entire K-12 STEM academic pipeline, and increasing the number of females pursuing STEM careers.

Full bios of the High-Tech High Heels – North Texas Chapter directors can be found at hightechhighheels.org .

About High-Tech High Heels

High-Tech High Heels was founded in 2001 by 30 women from Texas Instruments with a shared vision of closing the gender gap in STEM fields. These women pooled their resources to fund programs to increase the number of girls entering into a college-level degree program in STEM. After more than two decades, HTHH continues to invest in programs that close the gender gap in STEM fields. HTHH is expanding nationally, with chapters in North Texas and Silicon Valley and are continuing expansion efforts to Denver and South Texas. For additional information, visit hightechhighheels.org .

