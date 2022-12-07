High Temperature Composite Resin Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities, and forecast in high temperature composite resin market to 2027 by end use (aerospace & defense, pipe & tank, electrical/electronics, and others), resin (epoxy, vinyl ester, phenolic, BMI, cyanate ester, PEEK, others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

High Temperature Composite Resin Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the high temperature composite resin market looks promising with opportunities in the aerospace & defense, pipe & tank and electrical & electronics application market. The global high temperature composite resin market is expected to reach an estimated $1.3 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2027. The major driver for the high temperature composite resin market is increasing demand for thermally stable materials in different end use industries, which requires parts that are lightweight and offer high heat resistance.

Emerging Trends in the High Temperature Composite Resin Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of resin system with low volatile organic compound (VOC) and increasing focus on thermoplastic resins.

High Temperature Composite Resin Market by Segment

The study includes a forecast for the global high temperature composite resin market by end use, product type, product form, skin characteristics, gender, and region as follows:

High Temperature Composite Resin Market by End Use [Value ($B) and Volume (Kilotons) shipment analysis for 2016 â€" 2027]:

â€¢ Aerospace & Defense

â€¢ Pipe & Tank

â€¢ Electrical & Electronics

â€¢ Others

High Temperature Composite Resin Market by Resins [Value ($B) and Volume (Kilotons) shipment analysis for 2016 â€" 2027]:

â€¢ Epoxy

â€¢ Vinyl Ester

â€¢ Phenolic

â€¢ Bismaleimide (BMI)

â€¢ Cyanate Ester

â€¢ Polyetheretherketone (PEEK)

â€¢ Others

High Temperature Composite Resin Market by Region [Value ($B) and Volume (Kilotons) shipment analysis for 2016 â€" 2027]:

â€¢ North America

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ Asia Pacific

â€¢ The Rest of the World

List of High Temperature Composite Resin Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies high temperature composite resin companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the high temperature composite resin companies profiled in this report includes.

â€¢ Cytec Solvay Group

â€¢ Hexion Inc.

â€¢ TenCate

â€¢ Lonza Group AG

â€¢ Huntsman Corporation

â€¢ Polynt Group

â€¢ Ashland Inc

â€¢ AOC Aliancys

â€¢ Swancor Ind. Co Ltd

High Temperature Composite Resin Market Insight

â€¢ The analyst forecasts that aerospace and defense will remain the largest end use segment and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its high mechanical properties such as. reduced vehicle weight translates into better fuel economy lower emissions, and reduce weight by as much as 35% as compared to steel in many applications.

â€¢ Epoxy resin high temperature composite resin will remain the largest resin over the forecast period due to its wide application area in aerospace & defense and pipe and tank.

â€¢ Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region over the forecast period due to due to increasing demand and adoption of composite materials in various commercial and military aircraft..

Features of High Temperature Composite Resin Market

â€¢ Market Size Estimates: High temperature composite resin market size estimation in terms of value ($B) and Volume (kilotons)

â€¢ Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

â€¢ Segmentation Analysis: Market size by end use, resin and region

â€¢ Regional Analysis: High temperature composite resin market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

â€¢ Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use industry, product type and regions for the high temperature composite resin market.

â€¢ Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the high temperature composite resin market.

â€¢ Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porterâ€™s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the high temperature composite resin market size?

Answer: The global high temperature composite resin market is expected to reach an estimated $1.3 billion by 2027

Q2. What is the growth forecast for high temperature composite resin market?

Answer: The high temperature composite resin market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the high temperature composite resin market?

Answer: The major driver for the high temperature composite resin market is increasing demand for thermally stable materials in different end use industries, which requires parts that are lightweight and offer high heat resistance.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for high temperature composite resin?

Answer: Aerospace & defense and pipe & tank are the major end use for high temperature composite resin.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in high temperature composite resin market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of resin system with low volatile organic compound (VOC) and increasing focus on thermoplastic resins.

Q6. Who are the key high temperature composite resin companies?

Answer: Some of the key high temperature composite resin companies are as follows:

Q7. Which high temperature composite resin product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that epoxy resin high temperature composite resin will remain the largest resin over the forecast period due to its wide application area in aerospace & defense and pipe and tank.

Q8: In high temperature composite resin market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region over next 5 years

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global high temperature composite resin market by end use (aerospace & defense, pipe & tank, electrical/electronics, and others), resin (epoxy, vinyl ester, phenolic, BMI, cyanate ester, PEEK, others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?

For any questions related to high temperature composite resin market or related to High temperature composite resins, high temperature composite resin suppliers, high temperature composite resin manufacturers, high temperature composite resin raw material, high temperature composite resin cost, high temperature composite resin market share, high temperature composite resin market analysis, high temperature composite resin market size, write Lucintel analyst at email: [email protected]. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

