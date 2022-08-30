High-Temperature Resin Market to Surpass $5,032 Million Value by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the market research published by P&S Intelligence, the size of the high-temperature resin market was around $3,561 million in 2021, and it will propel at a growth rate of around 4% in the coming years, to reach a value of about $5,032 million by 2030. The growth of the industry is mainly credited to the ability of these materials to resist high temperatures and other harsh environmental conditions and their suitability as a substitute for ceramics and metals.

Epoxy adhesives lead the high-temperature resin market, and they will generate revenue of about $1,327 million in 2030, on account of their extraordinary corrosion resistance and insignificant outgassing. They are outstanding chemicals with strong bonds and heat resistance, therefore utilized as functional powder coatings to improve resistance to wear and tear.

Silicone resin demand will have modest growth in the future because of their high heat resistance and preference over natural rubber, as the former can work at considerably higher temperatures of about 230 °C. In contrast, natural rubbers weaken at 80 °C and melt at 120 °C. Silicone resin is used to manufacture industrial and medical products owing to its high compressibility, chemical inertness, low surface tension, and thermal stability.

Acrylic resins will have a significant revenue share in the high-temperature resin market in the future. They are utilized to make superior and strong acrylic paints and coatings because of their flexibility, enhanced adhesion, workability, and greater hardness. Moreover, their resistance to heat, relative weather, solvents, and chemicals, accompanied by their transparency, lustrous appearance, and color constancy, makes them ideal for the coatings industry. Additionally, they have prodigious tensile strength, which is why they are utilized as elastomers, decorative panels, coatings, and adhesives.

Adhesives & sealants will record the largest share of the revenue in the industry and advance at a rate of 4% in the years to come. The main factors driving the demand for adhesives and sealants containing high-temperature resins are the rising demand for improved structural bonding capabilities, flexibility, durability, and longevity of the glued parts.

APAC has the brightest high-temperature resin market outlook. The region will generate revenue of above $1,986 million in 2030, propelling with a growth rate of more than 4% in the coming years. Some key factors powering the growth of the market are a stable rise in construction activities and urbanization in its major economies, such as India, Japan, and China.

The Chinese government will move a big chunk of the rural residents to newly constructed towns and cities in the coming years. While the eventual plan of modernization is to integrate in excess of 65% of the people in cities by 2025. This will create a requirement for offices, hospitals, buildings, schools, and housing complexes, which will lead to a surge in the use of paints and coatings in the country.

Global High-Temperature Resin Market Report Coverage

By Resin Type

Epoxy

Silicone

Acrylic

Polyester

Polyethersulfone

Alkyd

Polyurethane

Phenolic

Polyetherimide

By Application

Adhesives & Sealants

Paints & Coatings

Composites

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



Germany



Italy



Spain



U.K.

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa

