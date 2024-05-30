High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market size is set to grow by USD 19.9 billion from 2024-2028, Rise in R and D investments boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global high throughput screening (HTS) market size is estimated to grow by USD 19.9 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 12.12% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market 2024-2028

Segment Overview

Application 1.1 Target identification and validation

1.2 Primary and secondary screening

1.3 Toxicology assessment

1.4 Stem cell research End-user 2.1 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

2.2 Academic and research institutes

2.3 CROs Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)



1.1 Target identification and validation- The High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market is driven by the need for target identification and validation in drug development for chronic diseases like cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and respiratory diseases. Factors such as the increasing pipeline for biological candidates, outsourcing from pharmaceutical companies, and regulatory demand for analytical details are fueling market growth. Advanced bioinformatics tools, automated experimental designs, and AI/ML algorithms are enhancing target identification and validation, further boosting the market.

High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.12% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 19.9 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.64 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and France Key companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Aurora Biomed Inc., Axxam Spa, Beckman Coulter Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biomat Srl, BMG LABTECH GmbH, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., DIANA Biotechnologies s.r.o, HighRes Biosolutions, JSR Life Sciences LLC, Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, NanoTemper Technologies GmbH, PerkinElmer Inc., Sygnature Discovery Ltd., Tecan Trading AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Driver

The High Throughput Screening (HTS) market faces unique challenges due to the nature of the products and specific end-users. While brand visibility plays a limited role in sales, vendors prioritize enhancing distribution networks and product availability. Restricted advertising and marketing have resulted in low awareness about HTS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific and Bio-Rad Laboratories are leading the way, offering explanatory materials and YouTube channels. Workshops are also being conducted to increase awareness. As advanced HTS products emerge, the importance of promotional activities and awareness programs is recognized, poised to boost market growth during the forecast period.

The High Throughput Screening (HTS) market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for efficient drug discovery and development processes. Screening compounds in large quantities is a key trend in this market, with companies utilizing automation and robotics to increase screening capacity and throughput. Chemicals and biochemicals are commonly screened in HTS processes, with a focus on identifying leads for further development.

The use of advanced technologies such as microplate readers and imaging systems enables high-speed data acquisition and analysis. Additionally, the integration of machine learning and artificial intelligence algorithms enhances the accuracy and efficiency of the screening process. Overall, the HTS market is driven by the need to reduce research and development costs and bring new drugs to market faster.

Market Challenges

The High Throughput Screening (HTS) market faces challenges due to the shortage of skilled professionals in manufacturing facilities and laboratories, particularly in developing countries. HTS equipment and kits are sensitive and require trained personnel for proper use. Developing countries, including South Africa , Colombia , Turkey , and Mexico , struggle with a shortage of healthcare professionals and limited resources.

, , , and , struggle with a shortage of healthcare professionals and limited resources. Poor healthcare infrastructure and low awareness about advanced technologies further hinder the adoption of HTS in these regions. Consequently, the lack of skilled personnel, inadequate resources, and low awareness will impede the growth of the HTS market.

The High Throughput Screening (HTS) market faces several challenges in the screening process. These include the need for compact, efficient, and cost-effective systems to handle large numbers of compounds. Screening processes must also ensure high accuracy and specificity to identify potential leads. Additionally, the integration of automation and robotics in HTS systems is crucial for increasing productivity and reducing human error.

Another challenge is the need for advanced data management systems to handle and analyze the vast amounts of data generated during the screening process. Furthermore, the continuous discovery of new targets and the need to screen large libraries of compounds require constant updates and improvements in HTS technologies.

Research Analysis

The High Throughput Screening (HTS) market encompasses the development, implementation, and utilization of automated systems for Drug Discovery in the Biotechnology sector. These systems leverage high-throughput robotics and laboratory automation for the execution of screening assays, including compound libraries, biochemical assays, and cell-based assays.

The primary objectives of HTS are target identification, hit identification, lead optimization, assay development, and drug screening. The process involves sample preparation, data analysis, and assay validation utilizing high-throughput equipment and various screening techniques and platforms. The HTS market continues to grow due to its significant role in the rapid identification and optimization of chemical compounds for pharmacological screening.

Market Research Overview

The High Throughput Screening (HTS) market refers to a laboratory technique used to test a large number of compounds against a disease target or biological assay. This technology enables the rapid and efficient identification of potential therapeutics and has significantly advanced the field of drug discovery. HTS involves the use of automated systems to perform assays in microplate formats, allowing for the screening of thousands of compounds in a short timeframe.

The process involves the addition of compounds to the wells of a microplate, followed by the addition of a reagent and the measurement of the resulting reaction. The data generated from HTS is then analyzed using software to identify hits, which are compounds that demonstrate a desirable biological effect. The HTS market is driven by the increasing demand for new drugs and therapies, as well as advancements in automation and robotics technology.

