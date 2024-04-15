High Tide Announces Participation at Upcoming Cannabis Investment and B2B Conferences

CALGARY, AB, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), the high-impact retail-forward enterprise built to deliver real-world value across every component of cannabis, announced today their upcoming participation at cannabis investment and B2B conferences in April, including the International Cannabis Business Conference (ICBC) in Berlin, Germany and the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Hollywood, Florida.

International Cannabis Business Conference Berlin – April 16-17, 2024

Raj Grover, Founder and CEO, along with Omar Khan, Chief Communications and Public Affairs Officer, will be attending ICBC at the Estrel Berlin Hotel on April 16th and 17th.

https://ca.internationalcbc.com/berlin/schedule/

Benzinga Capital Conference - April 16-17, 2024

Vahan Ajamian, Capital Markets Advisor for High Tide, will attend Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference at The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida. He will be speaking on the panel Diversify And Conquer: Why Cannabis Companies Shouldn't Plant All Their Buds in One Pot at 1:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 16.

https://www.benzinga.com/events/cannabis-conference/agenda/

ABOUT HIGH TIDE

High Tide, Inc. is the leading community-grown, retail-forward cannabis enterprise engineered to unleash the full value of the world's most powerful plant and is the second-largest cannabis retailer in North America by store count[1]. High Tide (HITI) is uniquely-built around the cannabis consumer, with wholly-diversified and fully-integrated operations across all components of cannabis, including:

Bricks & Mortar Retail: Canna Cabana™ is the largest non-franchised cannabis retail chain in Canada, with 168 current locations spanning British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario and growing. In 2021, Canna Cabana became the first cannabis discount club retailer in North America.

Retail Innovation: Fastendr™ is a unique and fully automated technology that integrates retail kiosks and smart lockers to facilitate a better buying experience through browsing, ordering and pickup.

E-commerce Platforms: High Tide operates a suite of leading accessory sites across the world, including Grasscity.com, Smokecartel.com, Dailyhighclub.com, and Dankstop.com.

Brands: High Tide's industry-leading and consumer-facing brand roster includes Queen of Bud, Cabana Cannabis Co, Daily High Club, Vodka Glass, Puff Puff Pass, Dopezilla, Atomik, Silipipe, Evolution and more.

CBD: High Tide continues to cultivate the possibilities of consumer CBD through Nuleafnaturals.com, FABCBD.com, blessedcbd.de and blessedcbd.co.uk.

Wholesale Distribution: High Tide keeps that cannabis category stocked with wholesale solutions via Valiant™.

Licensing: High Tide continues to push cannabis culture forward through fresh partnerships and license agreements under the Famous Brandz™ name.

High Tide consistently moves ahead of the currents, having been named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies in 2021, 2022 and 2023 by the Globe and Mail's Report on Business Magazine, and was named as one of the top 10 performing diversified industries stocks in both the 2022 and 2024 TSX Venture 50. High Tide was also ranked number one in the retail category on the Financial Times list of Americas' Fastest Growing Companies for 2023. To discover the full impact of High Tide, visit www.hightideinc.com. For investment performance, don't miss the High Tide profile pages on SEDAR+ and EDGAR.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

________________________ 1 As reported by ATB Capital Markets based on store counts as of February 8, 2024

SOURCE High Tide Inc.