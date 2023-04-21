High Tide Celebrates Earth Day With Announcement of Contribution Towards Recycling Over 20,000 Pounds of Plastic Waste Through Partnership With [Re] Waste

CALGARY, AB, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), the high-impact, retail-forward enterprise built to deliver real-world value across every component of cannabis, celebrates Earth Day tomorrow, through its continued commitment of recycling plastic from cannabis packaging in conjunction with its packaging recycling partner, [Re] Waste. Cannabis packaging is unique, as cannabis is a highly regulated product and is packaged in single-use plastic, which is difficult to recycle within the existing municipal programs.

High Tide and [Re] Waste have partnered together to reduce the environmental impact of cannabis products by placing collection points within all Canna Cabana retail store locations nationwide. Cabana Club, including its ELITE members and all cannabis consumers, are able to drop their used cannabis containers into the bins, which to date, has contributed towards the diversion of over 20,000 pounds of plastic from ending up in landfills and littering our communities. Through this initiative, both Alberta-based companies High Tide and [Re] Waste are making an impact across the nation for greater environmental sustainability.

"High Tide is proud to partner with [Re] Waste, another Alberta-grown business, to divert thousands of units of single-use cannabis plastics from landfills into reusable and functional products. As the largest non-franchised retailer in Canada, we are conscious of the volume of packaging cannabis produces and are taking steps proactively to ensure these plastics can be re-purposed and that they don't end up in landfills," said Raj Grover, President and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide.

"In recognition of Earth Day, we are sharing our progress on this valuable and important initiative to motivate our industry partners to do the same. As our business expands in Canada and internationally, we will continue to think innovatively to further these environmentally friendly initiatives to play our part in the sustainability of our industry and upholding our responsibility for our planet," added Mr. Grover.

"[Re] Waste is thrilled to have partnered with High Tide and to have contributed to the diversion of over 20,000 pounds of plastic waste from landfills through our innovative recycling program for cannabis packaging. As a company dedicated to creating a circular economy for the cannabis industry, we understand the importance of sustainable solutions for hard-to-recycle materials like cannabis packaging. Through our partnership with High Tide and our network of collection points at Canna Cabana retail locations, we are able to collect, sort, and transform used cannabis packaging into reusable and functional products for the industry. We are proud to be part of High Tide's commitment to sustainability and look forward to continuing our efforts to create a more sustainable future for the cannabis industry," said Corey Saban, C.E.T, Founder and CEO of [Re] Waste.

ABOUT [Re] WASTE

[Re] Waste is a leading recycling company focused on reducing the environmental impact of cannabis packaging. With a revolutionary retail collection program across Canada and into the United States, we work with partners like High Tide and Canna Cabana to divert hard-to-recycle cannabis packaging from landfills and turn it into valuable products that can be used within the industry. To date, we've diverted over 20,000 pounds of cannabis packaging from landfills, helping our partners and customers meet their sustainability goals. As we continue to grow, we remain committed to promoting sustainability in the cannabis industry and working with industry leaders to create a more sustainable future for all.

ABOUT HIGH TIDE

High Tide, Inc. is the leading community-grown, retail-forward cannabis enterprise engineered to unleash the full value of the world's most powerful plant. High Tide (HITI) is uniquely-built around the cannabis consumer, with wholly-diversified and fully-integrated operations across all components of cannabis, including:

Bricks & Mortar Retail: Canna Cabana™ is the largest non-franchised cannabis retail chain in Canada, with 152 current locations spanning British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario and growing. In 2021, Canna Cabana became the first cannabis discount club retailer in North America.

Retail Innovation: Fastendr™ is a unique and fully automated technology that integrates retail kiosks and smart lockers to facilitate a better buying experience through browsing, ordering and pickup.

E-commerce Platforms: High Tide operates a suite of leading accessory sites across the world, including Grasscity.com, Smokecartel.com, Dailyhighclub.com, and Dankstop.com.

CBD: High Tide continues to cultivate the possibilities of consumer CBD through Nuleafnaturals.com, FABCBD.com, blessedcbd.de and blessedcbd.co.uk.

Wholesale Distribution: High Tide keeps that cannabis category stocked with wholesale solutions via Valiant™.

Licensing: High Tide continues to push cannabis culture forward through fresh partnerships and license agreements under the Famous Brand™ name.

High Tide consistently moves ahead of the currents, having been named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies in both 2021 and 2022 by the Globe and Mail's Report on Business Magazine and was ranked number one in the retail category on the Financial Times list of Americas' Fastest Growing Companies for 2023. To discover the full impact of High Tide, visit www.hightideinc.com. For investment performance, don't miss the High Tide profile pages on SEDAR and EDGAR.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

