High Tide Opens First European Canna Cabana in Berlin

The Company Becomes First Publicly Traded North American Cannabis Operator to Set Up Bricks-and-Mortar Presence in Europe's Largest Cannabis Market

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), the high-impact, retail-forward enterprise built to deliver real-world value across every component of cannabis, announced today that it has opened its first international Canna Cabana in Berlin, Germany—focused on cannabis accessories and consumer lifestyle goods—marking the brand's formal bricks-and-mortar entry into both Europe and the German market.

Located at Alte Schönhauser Str. 2, 10119 Berlin, the Company's newest Canna Cabana is situated in the heart of Berlin-Mitte, steps from Alexanderplatz, the political, cultural, and creative core of Berlin, and a globally recognized hub for fashion, food, art, and boutique retail. The surrounding area is home to marquee landmarks, including the Fernsehturm (TV Tower), Berlin Cathedral, Museum Island, and the rapidly expanding Hackescher Markt district.

This flagship store represents the first step in High Tide's broader European retail strategy, following its recent acquisition of Remexian Pharma GmbH, a licensed medical cannabis importer and distributor based in Germany. The Berlin opening reflects the Company's commitment to growing its European presence, which encompasses bricks-and-mortar retail, e-commerce, and medical cannabis distribution across key international markets.

"Canna Cabana's potential extends far beyond Canada, and this Berlin opening is the first step in unlocking that global opportunity. Germany, with more than 83 million people, is already Europe's largest and most influential cannabis market, with government data showing imports surpassing a record 143 tonnes in the first three quarters of 2025. As cannabis usage continues to accelerate, so too will demand for Canna Cabana's cutting-edge consumption accessories," said Raj Grover, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide.

"This bricks-and-mortar launch demonstrates our commitment to Germany for the long haul. We are closely following legislative and regulatory developments, and as Germany moves toward broader liberalization, Canna Cabana will have a meaningful head start. This is exactly how we built Canada's largest cannabis retailer—by establishing a loyal accessories following first, then seamlessly transitioning those customers into cannabis retail when the timing is right. Now, we're bringing that same winning formula to Europe," added Mr. Grover.

High Tide, Inc. is the leading community-grown, retail-forward cannabis enterprise engineered to unleash the full value of the world's most powerful plant. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Canna Cabana, is the second-largest cannabis retail brand globally. High Tide (HITI) is uniquely-built around the cannabis consumer, with wholly-diversified and fully-integrated operations across all components of cannabis, including:

Retail: Canna Cabana™️ is the largest cannabis retail chain in Canada, with 215 domestic and 1 international location. The Company's Canadian bricks-and-mortar operations span British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario, holding a growing 12% share of the market. In 2021, Canna Cabana became the first cannabis discount club retailer in the world. In 2025 The Company became the first North American cannabis operator to launch a bricks-and-mortar presence in Germany. The Company also owns and operates multiple global e-commerce platforms offering accessories and hemp-derived CBD products.

Medical Cannabis Distribution: Remexian Pharma GmbH is a leading German pharmaceutical company built for the purpose of importation and wholesale of medical cannabis products at affordable prices. Among all German medical cannabis procurers, Remexian has one of the most diverse reaches across the globe and is licensed to import from 19 countries including Canada.

High Tide consistently moves ahead of the currents, having been named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by the Globe and Mail's Report on Business in 2025 for the fifth consecutive year and was recognized as a top 50 company by the TSX Venture Exchange in 2022, 2024 and 2025. High Tide was also ranked number one in the retail category on the Financial Times list of Americas' Fastest Growing Companies for 2023. To discover the full impact of High Tide, visit www.hightideinc.com. For investment performance, don't miss the High Tide profile pages on SEDAR+ and EDGAR.

