High Tide to Announce Third Fiscal Quarter 2023 Financial Results

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), the high-impact, retail-forward enterprise built to deliver real-world value across every component of cannabis, announced today that it will release its financial and operational results for the third fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2023, after financial markets close on Thursday, September 14, 2023. High Tide's third fiscal quarter 2023 financial and operational results will be available on SEDAR, EDGAR, and on the Company's website at https://hightideinc.com/invest.

Following the release of its third fiscal quarter 2023 financial and operational results, High Tide will host a webcast with Raj Grover, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sergio Patino, Chief Financial Officer, to discuss the Company's financial results and its plans for the remainder of 2023, at 11:30 AM Eastern Time on Friday, September 15, 2023.

Webcast Link for High Tide Earnings Event:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/996785173

Joining by Telephone:

Canada (Toll-Free): 1 833 950 0062 Canada (Local): 1 226 828 7575 United States (Local): 1 404 975 4839 United States (Toll-Free): 1 833 470 1428 Participant access code: 457161

Participants will need to enter the participant access code before being met by a live operator

