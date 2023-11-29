High Tide to Open New Canna Cabana Store in Winnipeg, Manitoba

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), the high-impact, retail-forward enterprise built to deliver real-world value across every component of cannabis, announced today that its Canna Cabana retail cannabis store located at 481 River Avenue, Winnipeg, Manitoba will begin selling recreational cannabis products and consumption accessories for adult use on Friday, December 1, 2023. This opening will mark High Tide's 159th Canna Cabana branded retail cannabis location in Canada, the 11th in Manitoba, and the 6th store in Winnipeg, the capital city of the province.

Located in one of the most desirable communities in Winnipeg, Osborne Village, this new Canna Cabana location is anchored by a national grocery store chain, a provincially run liquor store, and a major Canadian pharmacy retailer. The Village is across the Assiniboine River from the Manitoba Legislature and is one of the highest-density neighbourhoods in the city. Besides these strong national and provincial anchors, this new location will enjoy additional customer traffic visiting the various restaurants as well as numerous other retail businesses in the area.

"I am pleased to announce this brand new Canna Cabana location in Osborne Village, one of the highest-density neighbourhoods in Winnipeg. Becoming meaningfully cash flow positive prior to the end of this calendar year has opened up space for us to hit the gas pedal again on new organic store openings across the country. Staying the course with our premier site selection strategy, I am very excited about the launch of this excellent Canna Cabana location," said Raj Grover, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide.

"The province of Manitoba has become even more attractive to do business in as it moved in the right direction to support the cannabis industry by repealing the 6% SRF. With several exciting stores in the announcement pipeline, we are on track to end 2023 with a number of solid additions to our retail portfolio," added Mr. Grover.

