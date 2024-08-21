High Times Cannabis Cup Michigan Kicked Off August 9th: The Largest Cannabis Competition in the Nation

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- High Times is excited to announce the launch of the 2024 Michigan Cannabis Cup. This prestigious event, launched on August 9th, and promises to be the largest cannabis competition in the country.

Since High Times Magazine's debut in 1974, it has been a leading voice in cannabis culture. The Cannabis Cup, introduced in Amsterdam in 1988, has become the premier global competition in the cannabis industry. Over the past six years alone, the Michigan Cannabis Cup has seen participation from over 200,000 people.

This year, the Michigan Cannabis Cup, presented by Puff Cannabis, is poised to set new records with nearly 100,000 samples submitted in the competition. As the largest cannabis event in the U.S., the Cannabis Cup features over 1,000,000 products annually.

Puff Cannabis, as the title sponsor, is committed to showcasing the best quality products throughout the state in their retail stores, while Red White and Bloom Brands, the intake sponsor, has created a seamless submission process, enabling the High Times Cannabis Cup team to execute the intake process in record time.

Cannabis Cup kits will be available for pickup at more than 20 retail locations across the state, including Puff Cannabis, Higher Love, House of Dank, Planted Provisioning, and others. Judging Kits include limited edition Cannabis Cup totes with Cannabis Cp Michigan T-Shirts for all participants. For more details on kit availability and locations, please visit the Cannabis Cup website. Note that kits are limited and expected to sell out quickly.

Online Judging will take place from August 9 through November 17, culminating in the awards ceremony on November 24.

"We proudly wear the badge of Title Sponsor for this year's High Times Cannabis Cup! This year is shaping up to be one of the best yet, with a potent lineup of the industry's finest. We're especially excited to have judging kits available at all our Puff locations, giving our customers the chance to participate in this iconic event. Get your kits and let's tally some votes!" said Justin Elias, President and Founder of Puff.

For more information about the 2024 High Times Cannabis Cup, including participating dispensaries, states, and event updates, please visit [www.cannabiscup.com].

About the High Times Cannabis Cup

The High Times Cannabis Cup is the world's largest annual cannabis competition, uniting industry leaders to network, learn, and celebrate cannabis culture. Renowned for its rigorous judging process, the event evaluates top cannabis products across multiple categories by both experts and the public.

SOURCE Cannabis Cup