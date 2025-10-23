High-Trend International Group Announces Operational Adjustments in Response to U.S.- China Port Fee Policy

SINGAPORE, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- High-Trend International Group (the "Registrant" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HTCO), a global ocean technology company, announced today that it has developed a new operational response plan in light of recent adjustments to port fee policies for U.S.-China shipping routes.

Under this new operational plan, the Company will utilize China-manufactured vessels to undertake cargo transportation on China-related shipping routes. This strategic arrangement enables the Company to be exempt from the impact of the newly implemented port fees. The Company expects this measure to effectively control its operating costs and further secure its competitive advantage in the Asia-Pacific shipping market.

Mr. Shixuan He, Chief Executive Officer of High-Trend International Group comments:

"A key focus of ours is to continuously monitor changes in the global trade environment. Leveraging flexible capacity allocation and cooperative strategies, HTCO can, while remaining compliant with all relevant regulations, continue to deliver efficient and cost-effective cross-border logistics services to our customers."

About High-Trend International Group

High-Trend International Group ("High-Trend" or the "Company") is a global ocean technology company with businesses in international shipping and marine carbon neutrality. The Company connects the decarbonization needs of the maritime industry with the supply of the carbon finance market through technology ecosystem, creating a new paradigm for maritime sustainability.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may," "might," "could," "will," "aims," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current assumptions, expectations and beliefs, but they are accompanied by substantial risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. It should be noted that these statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance and are subject to a series of risks. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as there is no assurance that the plans, initiatives or expectations underlying these statements will be realized.

A detailed discussion of factors that could lead to such differences and other risks affecting the Company's business is included in the filings that the Company submits to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") from time to time, including the Company's most recent report on Form 20-F, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors."

