High U.S. divorce rate and lack of estate plans reveal critical gaps in post-divorce planning

News provided by

GoodTrust

06 Dec, 2023, 16:18 ET

  • There are 1.99 million marriages in the US annually, and 50% end in divorce.
  • 67% of adults lack an estate plan highlighting a gap in the implications that occur post-divorce.
  • Estate planning laws vary by state, emphasizing the need to update plans for new circumstances.

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Divorce is a significant life event that brings about a series of legal and financial changes. With 1.99 million marriages in the US each year and a 50% divorce rate, coupled with the fact that estate planning laws vary from state to state, individuals often find themselves needing to revise or establish an estate plan that aligns with their new personal and financial situations. GoodTrust and Divorce.com have recognized this need and have joined forces to offer a solution for individuals to navigate the estate planning process efficiently and effectively, ensuring compliance with state-specific legal requirements.

"Divorce can be a challenging and overwhelming experience, and many people may not consider the impact it has on their estate plans," said Rikard Steiber, Founder and CEO of GoodTrust. "Through our partnership with Divorce.com, we're providing a user-friendly service for individuals to address estate planning after divorce, ensuring their wishes are respected, and their assets are distributed according to their updated preferences."

GoodTrust provides a modern digital platform for organizing digital assets, end-of-life preferences, and estate distribution plans securely. Partnering with Divorce.com expands these services to post-divorce individuals seeking guidance.

"We are excited about the possibilities that this partnership opens up for our users," said Ken Friedman of Divorce.com. "Divorce.com is committed to helping individuals navigate the challenges of divorce comprehensively, and addressing estate planning is a crucial component of that journey. Our collaboration with GoodTrust ensures that individuals have access to the tools they need to update their estate plans with confidence."

The partnership will provide Divorce.com customers with a seamless transition to the GoodTrust platform to efficiently manage digital assets, update beneficiary designations, and outline distribution preferences. User-friendly interfaces and educational resources will ensure ease in making informed decisions. This collaboration signifies a shared commitment to simplifying complex processes during life transitions, offering holistic solutions to individuals navigating divorce and subsequent estate planning.

About GoodTrust:
GoodTrust is a leading digital estate planning service that empowers individuals to protect their family, assets and finances effortlessly.

About Divorce.com:
Divorce.com is modernizing the divorce process by offering a comprehensive and convenient platform that supports conflict resolution, provides assistance with filing, and connects individuals with divorce experts and resources.

For more information about GoodTrust and its digital estate planning solutions, visit www.MyGoodTrust.com.

For more information about Divorce.com visit www.Divorce.com.

SOURCE GoodTrust

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.