High-visibility Clothing Market size to grow by USD 374.1 million by 2026 | Driven by Increasing Demand for High-visibility Clothing from the Manufacturing Industry | Technavio

High-visibility Clothing Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our high-visibility clothing market report covers the following areas:

High-visibility Clothing Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The high-visibility clothing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. 3M Co., AB Blaklader, Ansell Ltd., ASATEX AG, Ballyclare Ltd., Carhartt Inc., Honeywell International Inc., KERMEL, Klein Tools Inc., Lakeland Industries Inc., NASCO Industries Inc., National Safety Apparel, OccuNomix International LLC, Protective Industrial Products Inc., Reflective Apparel, Sportex Safety, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Tenacious Holdings Inc., True North Gear LLC, UniFirst Corp., and Workwear Outfitters LLC are some of the major market participants.

3M Co. - The company offers high visibility clothing such as glow vests, under the brand name Workrite.

High-visibility Clothing Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The Increasing demand for high-visibility clothing from the manufacturing industry, increasing government regulations, and increasing adoption of high-visibility clothing in the oil and gas industry will offer immense growth opportunities. However, an increase in the cost of raw materials impacts the supply chain and will challenge the growth of the market participants.

High-visibility Clothing Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Product

Durable



Disposable

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

High-visibility Clothing Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist high-visibility clothing market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the high-visibility clothing market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the high-visibility clothing market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of high-visibility clothing market vendors

High-visibility Clothing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.42% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 374.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.74 Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., AB Blaklader, Ansell Ltd., ASATEX AG, Ballyclare Ltd., Carhartt Inc., Honeywell International Inc., KERMEL, Klein Tools Inc., Lakeland Industries Inc., NASCO Industries Inc., National Safety Apparel, OccuNomix International LLC, Protective Industrial Products Inc., Reflective Apparel, Sportex Safety, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Tenacious Holdings Inc., True North Gear LLC, UniFirst Corp., and Workwear Outfitters LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Durable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Durable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Durable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Durable - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Durable - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Disposable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Disposable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Disposable - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Disposable - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Disposable - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 89: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 90: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 91: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 92: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 93: 3M Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Ansell Ltd.

Exhibit 94: Ansell Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Ansell Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Ansell Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 97: Ansell Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Ansell Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Ballyclare Ltd.

Exhibit 99: Ballyclare Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Ballyclare Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Ballyclare Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 102: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 105: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 KERMEL

Exhibit 107: KERMEL - Overview



Exhibit 108: KERMEL - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: KERMEL - Key offerings

10.8 Lakeland Industries Inc.

Exhibit 110: Lakeland Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Lakeland Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Lakeland Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: Lakeland Industries Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 NASCO Industries Inc.

Exhibit 114: NASCO Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: NASCO Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: NASCO Industries Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 National Safety Apparel

Exhibit 117: National Safety Apparel - Overview



Exhibit 118: National Safety Apparel - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: National Safety Apparel - Key offerings

10.11 True North Gear LLC

Exhibit 120: True North Gear LLC - Overview



Exhibit 121: True North Gear LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: True North Gear LLC - Key offerings

10.12 UniFirst Corp.

Exhibit 123: UniFirst Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: UniFirst Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: UniFirst Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: UniFirst Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 127: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 128: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 129: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 130: Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 132: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 133: List of abbreviations

