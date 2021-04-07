High-visibility Clothing Market to Reach USD 313.92 Million |Increasing Government Regulations to Upheave Growth |Technavio
The high-visibility clothing market is set to grow by USD 313.92 million, accelerating a CAGR of about 4% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., Ballyclare Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., KERMEL, Lakeland Industries Inc., NASCO Industries Inc., National Safety Apparel, True North Gear, and UniFirst Corp. are some of the major market participants. The increasing demand for high-visibility clothing from the manufacturing industry will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
High-visibility Clothing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The high-visibility clothing market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Durable
- Disposable
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
High-visibility Clothing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the high-visibility clothing market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., Ballyclare Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., KERMEL, Lakeland Industries Inc., NASCO Industries Inc., National Safety Apparel, True North Gear, and UniFirst Corp.
The report also covers the following areas:
- High-visibility Clothing Market size
- High-visibility Clothing Market trends
- High-visibility Clothing Market industry analysis
Increasing government regulations is likely to emerge as one of the primary driver of the market. However, the impact of COVID-19 may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the high-visibility clothing market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
High-visibility Clothing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025.
- Detailed information on factors that will assist high-visibility clothing market growth during the next five years.
- Estimation of the high-visibility clothing market size and its contribution to the parent market.
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.
- The growth of the high-visibility clothing market.
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors.
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of high-visibility clothing market vendors.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market Characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Durable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Disposable - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- Ansell Ltd.
- Ballyclare Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- KERMEL
- Lakeland Industries Inc.
- NASCO Industries Inc.
- National Safety Apparel
- True North Gear
- UniFirst Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
