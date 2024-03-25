High Voltage Equipment Market size is set to grow by USD 50.38 bn from 2024-2028, rising requirements for power from residential, industrial, and commercial sectors boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global high voltage equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 50.38 bn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.45% during the forecast period. The global high-voltage equipment market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing power demand and industrialization in emerging economies. Key countries include China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brazil, Argentina, Nigeria, and Ethiopia. Poor power distribution networks in developing nations drive the need for high-voltage equipment such as transformers and switchgear. Solar and wind energy farms, transmission grids, electricity measurement, and power generation also contribute to market growth. Key applications include substations, laboratories, electricity-consuming technologies, and robotics for energy independence and production automation.

Global High Voltage Equipment Market 2024-2028

High Voltage Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.45% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 50.38 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.25 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., ALSTOM SA, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., ETEL TRANSFORMERS PTY LTD., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Hubbell Inc., Hyundai Electric and Energy Systems Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., TBEA Co. Ltd., and Toshiba Corp.

Segment Overview

This high voltage equipment market report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (Power transmission, Power distribution) Type (Transformer, Switchgear, Reactive power equipment, Relay panel, Others) Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market segmentation by Application

The High Voltage Equipment Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for electrical power in infrastructure development, particularly in emerging economies. Transformers, a key component of this market, play a vital role in voltage regulation and transmission efficiency, enabling the efficient delivery of electricity over long distances. The rise of renewable energy sources has further boosted market growth, as transformers are essential for integrating these sources into the electrical grid by stepping up or down the voltage. With the ongoing global focus on sustainability and energy independence, the High Voltage Equipment Market is expected to continue expanding in the coming years.

Geography Overview

The High Voltage Equipment Market in APAC is experiencing significant growth due to the region's increasing electricity demand, driven by population growth, urbanization, and rising standards of living. China holds a dominant market share in APAC, accounting for over half of the global high-voltage equipment market. The power sector in many countries is being opened up to private investments to meet the escalating demand for electricity. China's leadership in this sector is attributed to its robust manufacturing industry and government investments in power infrastructure. The market is expected to continue its upward trajectory as APAC's electricity needs persistently increase.

High-voltage equipment is crucial for modern smart grids, enabling efficient, reliable, and sustainable power management. This market encompasses transformers, circuit breakers, and other high-voltage components. Integral to transmission grids, these solutions facilitate electricity distribution in remote areas, power generation from renewables, and support electricity measurement and automation in substations and laboratories. Key applications include energy-consuming technologies, electric vehicles, and oil-intensive sectors, driving the market's growth.

The high voltage equipment market is subject to growing environmental regulations, focusing on reducing emissions and enhancing energy efficiency. These regulations aim to minimize the environmental impact, including the phase-out of potent greenhouse gases like sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) in electrical equipment. Key sectors affected include energy production from renewables, transmission grids, laboratories, and electricity-consuming technologies like robots and electric cars.

Research Analysis

The High Voltage Equipment Market plays a crucial role in the electric power system, particularly in power generation and transmission. This market encompasses various components such as transformers, generators, substations, and high-voltage measuring equipment. These devices are essential for energy infrastructure in remote areas, where solar and wind energy farms are increasingly being adopted. High-voltage equipment facilitates the efficient conversion and measurement of electric currents, ensuring optimal power generation and transmission. Grid modernization projects and smart grid integration necessitate advanced monitoring systems, sensor technology, and insulating materials. These innovations contribute to energy efficiency, carbon emissions reduction, and the restoration of power during outages through mobile substations. The market for high voltage equipment continues to evolve, driven by the growing demand for renewable energy systems and the need for reliable, sustainable energy solutions.

Market Research Overview

The High Voltage Equipment Market encompasses a range of products used in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electrical power. These include transformers, substations, and power cables. The market is driven by the increasing demand for electricity due to industrialization and urbanization. The use of renewable energy sources is also contributing to the growth of the market. Power transmission and distribution networks require constant maintenance and upgrades to ensure reliability and efficiency. The market is competitive, with major players such as Siemens, ABB, and General Electric dominating the scene. The use of advanced technologies like smart grids and energy storage systems is expected to further boost market growth. The market is expected to continue its robust expansion in the coming years.

