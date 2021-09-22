High-voltage Power Cable Market to Record $ 33.81 Bn Growth during 2021-2025 | Analyzing Growth Opportunities in Industrials Sector | Technavio

Factors such as increasing investments in renewable energy projects, expansion and revamping of T&D infrastructure in India, and growth in offshore wind energy will offer immense growth opportunities.

To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The high-voltage power cable market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

High-voltage Power Cable Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

High-voltage Power Cable Market is segmented as below:

Product

High-voltage



Extra-high Voltage

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

High-voltage Power Cable Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the high-voltage power cable market in industrials include Belden Inc., Eland Cables Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Leoni AG, Nexans SA, NKT AS, Prysmian Spa, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and TERNA S.p.A. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

High-voltage Power Cable Market size

High-voltage Power Cable Market trends

High-voltage Power Cable Market industry analysis

The high-voltage power cable market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. However, the challenges faced in laying and maintaining cables will hamper the market growth.

High-voltage Power Cable Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist high-voltage power cable market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the high-voltage power cable market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the high-voltage power cable market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of high-voltage power cable market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

High-voltage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Extra-high voltage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Belden Inc.

Eland Cables Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Leoni AG

Nexans SA

NKT AS

Prysmian Spa

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

TERNA S.p.A.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

